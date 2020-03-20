Home Entertainment Netflix will Launch 53 New Films And Series In April -- Here's...
Netflix will Launch 53 New Films And Series In April — Here’s The List

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Netflix has released its complete schedule of movie and TV show releases to April, and it is packed full of fantastic content.
  • A whopping 39 different movies will strike Netflix on April 1st alone, which is a good thing considering people across the nation are being asked to stay home and self-quarantine to slow down the spread of their COVID-19 coronavirus.
  • One of the 100+ names set to arrive on Netflix next month, 53 of them are Netflix original films, series, and specials

March watched Netflix release 55 parts of original content, and you should scroll through our roundup to make sure that you didn’t overlook anything. Highlights include complete seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark season, which premieres at the close of the month. Mark Wahlberg’s initial Netflix movie was released this month as well, an action flick called Spenser Confidential.

As accountable Americans across the nation strap in for at least a couple of self-quarantining, we are going to need all those articles that are great to help pass the time. For all of us, Netflix isn’t slowing in April. The media giant will add its catalog on April 1st and 39 films that are licensed alone, and terrific additions are sprinkled throughout the entire month

 

netflix

Over this month in April, Netflix plans to release a total including complete seasons of TV shows movies, comedy specials, and special features. The Phenomenon, a movie that slips into Netflix’s smash hit Spanish-language heist show.

Scroll down in April 2020 to the full schedule of the first releases of Netflix, and we’ve included links.

Streaming Of April 3rd

  • Coffee & Kareem 
  • La casa de Papel: Part 4 
  • Money Heist: The Phenomenon
  • Spirit Shooting Free: Running Academy 
  • StarBeam

Streaming Of April 6th

  • The Big Show Prove

Streaming Of April 7th

  • TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 

Streaming Of April 9th

  • Hi-Score Girl: Season Two 

Streaming Of April 10th

  • Brews Brothers 
  • LA Originals 
  • La vie scolaire
  • Love wedding Duplicate 
  • The Main Event 
  • Tigertail 

Streaming Of April 14th

  • Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Streaming Of April 15th

  • The Innocence Files 
  • Outer Banks 
  • Streaming April 16th
  • Fary: Hexagone: Season Two 
  • Fauda: Season 3 
  • Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos 
  • Streaming April 17th
  • Betonrausch 
  • #blackAF 
  • Earth and Blood (La Terre et le sang) 
  • The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 
  • Legado en Los huesos 
  • Sergio 
  • Too Hot to Handle 

Streaming Of April 20th

  • Cooked with Cannabis 
  • The Midnight Gospel 

Streaming Of April 21st

  • Middleditch & Schwartz 

Streaming Of April 22nd

  • Absurd Planet 
  • Circus of Books 
  • El Silencio del Pantano 
  • The Plagues of Breslau 
  • The Willoughbys 
  • Acquire the Wilderness 

Streaming Of April 23rd

  • The House of Flowers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming Of April 24th

  • Following Life: Season Two
  • Extraction 
  • Hello Ninja: Season Two 
  • Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill 

Streaming Of April 26th

  • The Last Kingdom: Season 4 

Streaming Of April 27th

  • Never Have I Ever 

Streaming Of April 29th

  • An Essential Love 
  • Extracurricular
  • Murder into Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
  • Nadiya’s Time to Eat 
  • Summertime 

Streaming Of April 30th

  • Dangerous Lies 
  • Drifting Dragons 
  • The Universe of Love: Deep Cut 
  • Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) 
  • The Victims’ Game 
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Also Read:   Wonder Woman 2 New Super [POWERS], Spoilers, Possibilities And Latest Updates You Should Know
Also Read:   'Breaking Bad' Fans impending conclusion Better Call Saul' Season 5 premiere watched the return
