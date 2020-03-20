Netflix will Launch 53 New Films And Series In April — Here’s The List

- Advertisement -

Netflix has released its complete schedule of movie and TV show releases to April, and it is packed full of fantastic content.

A whopping 39 different movies will strike Netflix on April 1st alone, which is a good thing considering people across the nation are being asked to stay home and self-quarantine to slow down the spread of their COVID-19 coronavirus.

One of the 100+ names set to arrive on Netflix next month, 53 of them are Netflix original films, series, and specials

March watched Netflix release 55 parts of original content, and you should scroll through our roundup to make sure that you didn’t overlook anything. Highlights include complete seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark season, which premieres at the close of the month. Mark Wahlberg’s initial Netflix movie was released this month as well, an action flick called Spenser Confidential.

As accountable Americans across the nation strap in for at least a couple of self-quarantining, we are going to need all those articles that are great to help pass the time. For all of us, Netflix isn’t slowing in April. The media giant will add its catalog on April 1st and 39 films that are licensed alone, and terrific additions are sprinkled throughout the entire month

Over this month in April, Netflix plans to release a total including complete seasons of TV shows movies, comedy specials, and special features. The Phenomenon, a movie that slips into Netflix’s smash hit Spanish-language heist show.

Scroll down in April 2020 to the full schedule of the first releases of Netflix, and we’ve included links.

Streaming Of April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de Papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Shooting Free: Running Academy

StarBeam

Streaming Of April 6th

The Big Show Prove

Streaming Of April 7th

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

Streaming Of April 9th

Hi-Score Girl: Season Two

Streaming Of April 10th

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love wedding Duplicate

The Main Event

Tigertail

Streaming Of April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Streaming Of April 15th

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

Streaming April 16th

Fary: Hexagone: Season Two

Fauda: Season 3

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Streaming April 17th

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La Terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en Los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

Streaming Of April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

Streaming Of April 21st

Middleditch & Schwartz

Streaming Of April 22nd

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El Silencio del Pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Acquire the Wilderness

Streaming Of April 23rd

The House of Flowers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming Of April 24th

Following Life: Season Two

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season Two

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Streaming Of April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Streaming Of April 27th

Never Have I Ever

Streaming Of April 29th

An Essential Love

Extracurricular

Murder into Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

Streaming Of April 30th

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Universe of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game