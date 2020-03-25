Netflix Says It’s Enough Fresh Content to Outlast Coronavirus For a Couple of Months

Netflix Seeing is up as Countless are stuck at home Thanks to the coronavirus. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos stated that Netflix has sufficient new displays in the pipeline to endure for at least a few months. Netflix won’t see a disturbance in programming for at least a couple of months when the coronavirus continues to disperse. Hollywood has effectively turned. As parts of the country remain to protect against the coronavirus entire productions — from TV shows to movies — are on pause.

While the coronavirus has fully disrupted filming popular programs, using ABC’s favorite Bachelor franchise and Netflix’s Stranger Things being two prime examples, Netflix appears better prepared to weather the storm compared to most. During an appearance on CNN Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos explained that the giant that was flowing has sufficient shows already finished such that audiences won’t notice any drop-off. “What’s happening now is that we work quite far ahead.

We provide all of our displays with all of the episodes at the same time,” Sarandos said when asked if Netflix was not able to run from articles. You know, maybe later in the year if this progresses longer we will start feeling some of them as the manufacturing side isn’t functioning.”Sarandos also stated that Netflix is taking advantage of video conferencing for some shows up to keep the process and running. Sarandos categorized as”unprecedented in history.”Sarandos made a point of mentioning all teams working on Netflix shows will receive two weeks of pay while.

Like other tech companies in California, and additionally, Sarandos said that Netflix told its workers to work from home for the near future.”So we are really trying to keep things as business as usual’ as we could in a time of wonderful uncertainty for people,” Sarandos added. “We expect this brings some economic comfort, if not some psychological comfort.”Usage shrewd, Sarandos said that”people are definitely watching a good deal more Netflix” while maintaining that the company has managed to deal with the increase in traffic very well. On a related note, you may recall that Netflix reduced the bitrate on its own streams in Europe regarding lower data usage in the region.

While there’s no sign that Netflix can do the same in the USA, Sarandos said the corporation would do so if requested.