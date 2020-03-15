Netflix Has confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4

- Advertisement -

Netflix published the third season of On My Block on March 11, and fans will have already binged throughout the eight episodes and are wondering whether there’ll be a Season 4 of the comedy-drama. Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed On My Block Season 4 yet, there is a range of big signals that fans should expect more from Monse (played with Siera Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) soon.

Will there be another season of On My Block?

Though Netflix has not revived On My Boat yet, the show in the past was a big hit for the streamer, indicating that unless there has been a large change in the viewing figures, the series is secure. In 2018, as an example, the show was the of all of the series of Netflix. That same year, Google stated On My Block was the 10th most-searched TV set of the year.

What is more, the series’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich signed up to get a multi-year series deal with Netflix about March 5, which is a good indication that she is going to be generating more of On My Block, along with numerous new projects for its streaming service.

In a statement announcing that bargain, Netflix’s vice president of young adult and family series, Brian Wright, all but confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4. He explained: “Lauren’s talent and track record of achievement speak for themselves. .Her voice and commitment give her jobs an authenticity that has resonated with viewers. We are thrilled to continue working with her On My Block and look ahead to other future endeavors.”

As all three seasons so much have aired in March, expect the release date of Season 4 to follow suit in 2021. Fans should also expect all four of the most important cast members to return for more, though after the ending of Season 3’s events, they might not be.

On the other hand, fans have reassured that items will be alright at the end. Genao told Refinery29: “No crew is ever friends for life. But the four will be the four, you know. .Season 3 will attract small riffs, but nothing that I would say certainly takes us away [from each other].”

Tinoco, meanwhile, told PopSugar: “The story’s not over…I had been shocked by the ending of year three. I didn’t see it coming at all — maybe not the slightest bit. I was amazed, and since it was so dreadful I frankly did not want to picture it. But I trust the authors and whatever they have prepared for Cesar and the whole gang.”