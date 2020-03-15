Home TV Series Netflix Has confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4
TV Series

Netflix Has confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Netflix published the third season of On My Block on March 11, and fans will have already binged throughout the eight episodes and are wondering whether there’ll be a Season 4 of the comedy-drama. Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed On My Block Season 4 yet, there is a range of big signals that fans should expect more from Monse (played with Siera Capri), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) soon.

Will there be another season of On My Block?

Though Netflix has not revived On My Boat yet, the show in the past was a big hit for the streamer, indicating that unless there has been a large change in the viewing figures, the series is secure. In 2018, as an example, the show was the of all of the series of Netflix. That same year, Google stated On My Block was the 10th most-searched TV set of the year.

Also Read:   Love Island, after six weeks of South African romance we have the first winners of the winter version

What is more, the series’s co-creator Lauren Iungerich signed up to get a multi-year series deal with Netflix about March 5, which is a good indication that she is going to be generating more of On My Block, along with numerous new projects for its streaming service.

In a statement announcing that bargain, Netflix’s vice president of young adult and family series, Brian Wright, all but confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4. He explained: “Lauren’s talent and track record of achievement speak for themselves. .Her voice and commitment give her jobs an authenticity that has resonated with viewers. We are thrilled to continue working with her On My Block and look ahead to other future endeavors.”

Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?

As all three seasons so much have aired in March, expect the release date of Season 4 to follow suit in 2021. Fans should also expect all four of the most important cast members to return for more, though after the ending of Season 3’s events, they might not be.
On the other hand, fans have reassured that items will be alright at the end. Genao told Refinery29: “No crew is ever friends for life. But the four will be the four, you know. .Season 3 will attract small riffs, but nothing that I would say certainly takes us away [from each other].”

Also Read:   Narcos Mexico Season 2: when is it going to release? know about cast, plot and more.
Also Read:   Ranking of the 10 Heartbroken killings of Netflix's YOU

Tinoco, meanwhile, told PopSugar: “The story’s not over…I had been shocked by the ending of year three. I didn’t see it coming at all — maybe not the slightest bit. I was amazed, and since it was so dreadful I frankly did not want to picture it. But I trust the authors and whatever they have prepared for Cesar and the whole gang.”

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

RELATED ARTICLES

TV Series

Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More Recant Update

Vikash Kumar -
'Dirty Money' is an American documentary internet television show that airs on Netflix, and records high-profile instances of corporate corruption. The show, which originated...
Read more
TV Series

What is the exact release date of Goblin slayer season 2?

Vikash Kumar -
There are lots of folks who like to watch the fantasy light novel series that is Japanese. In this case, the series named Goblin...
Read more
TV Series

Cable Girls Season 5, part 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And All Latest News

Vikash Kumar -
This valentine's day we saw the start of the end of Cable Gurls aka Las Chivas Del Cable. Fans are waiting for the return...
Read more
TV Series

When will “Violet Evergarden” Season 2 be aired? Release Date, CAST, Plot and All Details

Vikash Kumar -
Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What are the Crazy Fan Theories?
The Japanese Animes would be the very best movies in the world. I believe that the majority of us are unaware of the language...
Read more
TV Series

THE ORDER SEASON 2, WHEN THIS SEASON IS RELEASED WHAT TO EXPECT FROM IT?

Vikash Kumar -
The order season 2 is released on Netflix. Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen create the show, and when they released sooner they were able...
Read more
TV Series

Queer Eye season 5 Netflix release date: When will it air?

Vikash Kumar -
Just over a year has passed since Queer Eye first came on our screens and we are already looking forward to season five. Can...
Read more
Entertainment

Will We Get a Marvel Or Star Wars Movie from Watchmen TV Show Creator Damon Lindelof?

navin yadav -
Damon Lindelof, the founder of HBO's Watchmen, is interested in taking a trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a galaxy far, far out,...
Read more
TV Series

Netflix’s Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season

Vikash Kumar -
The fabulous five guys of Netflix's Queer Eye have landed in Austin to film their sixth season, as announced, suitably, having an El Arroyo...
Read more
TV Series

The Order season 2 episodes: How many will there be?

Vikash Kumar -
The Order season 2 air date: When will it air? After the renewal has been announced, one detail was an official release date. But we...
Read more

Must Read

Netflix Has confirmed On My Block would be back for Season 4

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Netflix published the third season of On My Block on March 11, and fans will have already binged throughout the eight episodes and are wondering...
Read more

Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More Recant Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
'Dirty Money' is an American documentary internet television show that airs on Netflix, and records high-profile instances of corporate corruption. The show, which originated...
Read more

What is the exact release date of Goblin slayer season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
There are lots of folks who like to watch the fantasy light novel series that is Japanese. In this case, the series named Goblin...
Read more

Cable Girls Season 5, part 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer And All Latest News

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
This valentine's day we saw the start of the end of Cable Gurls aka Las Chivas Del Cable. Fans are waiting for the return...
Read more

When will “Violet Evergarden” Season 2 be aired? Release Date, CAST, Plot and All Details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The Japanese Animes would be the very best movies in the world. I believe that the majority of us are unaware of the language...
Read more

THE ORDER SEASON 2, WHEN THIS SEASON IS RELEASED WHAT TO EXPECT FROM IT?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The order season 2 is released on Netflix. Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen create the show, and when they released sooner they were able...
Read more

Queer Eye season 5 Netflix release date: When will it air?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Just over a year has passed since Queer Eye first came on our screens and we are already looking forward to season five. Can...
Read more

Will We Get a Marvel Or Star Wars Movie from Watchmen TV Show Creator Damon Lindelof?

Entertainment navin yadav -
Damon Lindelof, the founder of HBO's Watchmen, is interested in taking a trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or a galaxy far, far out,...
Read more

Happy! Season 2 Is Ready To Come on March 27th At Netflix

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Joyful! Has returned for its second and final season on Syfy. Netflix across the world will have the ability to also watch Happy! Season...
Read more

Some Best cameras Of DSLR In 2020

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Here are the best DSLR cameras selling including top choices for hobbyists, beginners and people who wish to take video.
Also Read:   Grey's Anatomy: Fan's Favorite Characters Ranking, People's Choice
If it comes to the...
Read more
© World Top Trend