Netflix For Automobiles? Nissan’s’ on-Demand’ Service Lets You Change and Chop Your Vehicle

By- Alok Chand
Of driving the same old four-wheeler in your commute night and daily, bored? Nissan is currently responding with a car subscription service which allows you to switch up what you are driving up to every personally — and hears you. Called Nissan Switch, the service will cater to people wanting to shake their driving up regular, even though learning how to handle a different car each day — using its weight, interface, and overall sense to get accustomed to — seems like something of a hassle. Tesla games, applications and upgrades Tesla Model Y: what you Want to know greatest Netflix shows: 20 series to see Nissan describes its service as”on-demand driving”, making a very clear parallel to the rise of all-you-can-eat content providers like Netflix, Disney Plus, or Hulu, that allow subscribers access a massive selection of films and TV shows for a regular monthly fee.

There are similar services supplied by the likes of Audi and Mercedes-Benz, so it’s apparent that there is a market for this variety: if you are expecting to start switching your car up that often, however, you might be let down. For the few The pricing of Nissan Switch will probably put it out of reach of most drivers, starting at $699 a month (roughly #540 / AU$1,050) for its fundamental Select service (including Nissan’s Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder, and Frontier versions ) and $899 per month (around #700 / AU$1,350) for its superior support (Leaf Plus, Maxima, Murano, Armada, Titan, and 370Z). Nissan Switch is only currently starting in Houston, Texas initially — and it’s very likely to be a difficult service to scale. But counted together with Tesla’s plans to convert its fleet of electric cars into flames when not in use, and much more people getting used to the concept of renting near-enough everything in their own lives, it is apparent that owning your own car will be more of a rarity in the coming years.

