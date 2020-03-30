Home Entertainment 'NCIS' EPISODE 18 RELEASE DATE, SEASON 17: WHY'NCIS' IS NOT ON THIS...
Entertainment

‘NCIS’ EPISODE 18 RELEASE DATE, SEASON 17: WHY’NCIS’ IS NOT ON THIS WEEK?

By- Alok Chand
CBS has announced this week it is cutting the current season of NCIS brief on account of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning that it will finish after 20 episodes in contrast to the usual 24. This means that there are only three episodes left of the season, together with NCIS Season 17, Episode 18 the first of these. But, CBS audiences might have to wait to see that episode, titled”Schooled,” since it’s not set to broadcast this week.

What’s NCIS Season 17, Episode 18 not this week?

Though NCIS production was closed down due to coronavirus, this isn’t the reason that the latest episode isn’t airing this week. In normal circumstances, network channels have to give their shows off from airing to spread incidents across the entire TV season, which runs for between 35 and weeks while most shows have at most 24 episodes. Though part of this dilemma is solved by giving the string long hiatuses during the holidays, many shows have to take breaks during September.

Also Read:   Borderlands 3 can be obtained for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia

Not including its winter rest, this is the fifth time there’s been over a week-long gap between episodes of NCIS Season 17, together with the series shooting breaks in late October, early December, early February and late February/early March. Rather than broadcasting NCIS Season 17, Episode 18 this week, CBS will instead air”Into the Light,” (Season 17, Episode 2), the action-packed second part of the arc that saw Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) return to the show.

Also Read:   The Boss Baby 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Spoilers Are On Web?

NCIS' EPISODE 18 RELEASE DATE

‘NCIS’ Season 17, Episode 18 won’t air this week on CBS.CBS
When will NCIS Season 17, Episode 18 atmosphere?

“Schooled” is scheduled for broadcast on CBS on Tuesday, March 24, when it will air in its normal timeslot of 8 pm ET. The next week (Tuesday, March 31) will see the penultimate episode of this season air, although the system has not revealed when the season finale will air yet. As for fans wondering what will happen to the four installments of NCIS who have been written but that have never been filmed yet, McGee celebrity Sean Murray took to Twitter to mention that these would broadcast as part of Season 18 when it gets renewed by CBS.

Also Read:   Lucifer's Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far

He explained: “As most of you have heard, #NCIS production has been put on hold for the time being. We’ll wrap our existing season with 20 eps complete and plan to pick up where we left when we begin season 18.” He followed with a different tweet saying: “For those who have brought it up – we have not been officially revived, however, therefore in no way am I announcing a pickup or something. Please know that.”

Also Read:   Lucifer's Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far
Alok Chand

