National Pizza Day 2020: Deals on Pizza and All The Best Freebies and Much More

By- Alok Chand
You guys… today is National Pizza Day 2020! What’s National Pizza Day 2020, you inquire? We’ve got no idea and to be honest, we do not care. All that matters is pizza restaurants from throughout the nation are currently offering great deals and even some freebies to celebrate. You should not be questioning this or complaining about it.

A made-up where you get free pizza and bargains is a hell of a lot better than the usual holiday in which you have to purchase a bunch of overpriced blossoms and chocolates for your significant other, is it not? Offers.com scoured the internet and rounded up all the best National Pizza Day bargains for your pleasure. You’ll find them all but keep in mind that this is only nationwide chains. Your favorite neighborhood pizza place may be running prices of its own now, so call them up and ask before you commit to some of the deals below.

Bertucci’s: Children eat for free on National Pizza Day. All you have to do is purchase an adult entrée of $8.99 or more. Additionally, the restaurant is offering a gluten-free, cauliflower-based crust on which you may build your pizza. To find all of Bertucci’s gluten-free menu items, go here.Blackjack Pizza: Print this coupon and get the All-In for $29.99. It features a large specialty pizza, a large pizza, cheese bread, and two-liter soda. Print this voucher and find a large three-topping pizza for $13.99.

And this coupon and find a Blackjack Trio for $21. It features a large one-topping pizza and cheese bread.Blaze Pizza: Get a free large build-your-own Pizza out of Blaze Pizza on National Pizza Day with a $25 minimum purchase when you purchase on Postmates. The use code is PIZZA DAY.Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Get two free pizzas when you purchase two pizzas and 2 beverages. Available for BrixxRoxx users.California Pizza Kitchen The restaurant chain can prepare any of their pizzas on a gluten-free crust.

Kids Gluten-Free Pizzas are also offered.CiCi’s Pizza: Print this voucher and get three big one-topping pizzas for carryout for $15. Additionally, the pizzeria is currently introducing its garlic parmesan crust. It’s available for a limited time only.Dominoes: Select 2 or more items from the subsequent for $5.99: a moderate two-topping pizza, a marbled cookie brownie, specialty poultry, oven-baked sandwich, filled cheesy bread, eight-piece chicken or pasta at a dish. Domino’s is proud to announce that they’re now offering fermented crusts. Einstein Bros Bagels: Join the brand’s Shmear Society Rewards and redeem a voucher for two pizza bagel pieces for $3 with an extra purchase.Fresh Brothers:

Get $5 off when you spend $20 or more on online orders together with the code PICKUP5. Additionally, get $10 off when you spend $35 or more on online orders. And lastly, get $15 off when you spend more or $50 on online orders. Please note that all orders have to be picked up in the store.Godfather’s Pizza: Print this coupon for $3 off a huge pizza. And this coupon to get $4 off a pizza.Hungry Howie’s: Come enjoy their new stuffed Howie bread for $6.99. You can choose from pepperoni, bacon, jalapeno or cheese.

It is also possible to enjoy a large one-topping pizza for $5.99 on carry-out orders. They offer you a gluten-free crust.Jet’s Pizza: Their chicken bacon ranch pizza is back and you can get it for $13.99 if you use the code RANCH. It features poultry, bacon, premium mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Jet’s famous ranch dressing as the foundation sauce.Small Caesar’s: The pizza chain is now selling a new Slices-N-Stix pizza for $6 at select locations. It sports four pieces of pizza blended with mad sauce and eight cheese stix.Marco’s: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 if you use the code MED699.

Legitimate through Feb. 23. When you purchase any pizza using the code BOGOCHZ and get a free medium cheese pizza.Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Print this coupon and get a two-topping Quesapizza for $8.99.Papa Gino’s: Get 15 percent off when you make a $50 purchase. Valid through Feb. 29. Plus, get two or more large traditional cheese pizzas for $10.99 each. They’re also offering a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s crust starting at $9.99.Papa John’s: Get 30% off large menu priced pizzas when you use the code PIZZA DAY. Valid on Feb. 9.Papa Murphy’s: Get 25 percent off any order of $20 or more using email sign up. Once you use the code PIZZA DAY, get also $ 3 off on family or big size pizza orders. Legitimate on Feb. 9.Papa John’s: Get their family particular for $24 and delight in any large specialty pizza along with a large two-topping pizza.Pizza Hut:

The series is offering a gluten-free pizza with Udi’s pizza crust. Accessible as cheese-and-pepperoni and cheese only.Postmates: On Feb. 9 and only on Postmates you’ll be able to get one free large 14″ pizza at Blaze Pizza. Use the code PIZZA DAY.Sbarro: Join the Slice Society and receive a free XL NY slice with the purchase of a drink within 24 hours of joining.Shakey’s: Love their dinner-for-two deal for $15.99. It features 1/2 pound of the potatoes of Mojo and a medium pizza.Toppers Pizza: Get free parmesan bread snacks when you buy any substantial ordinary priced pizza.

Also Read:   Delhi BJP Leader Azad Singh Biography, Age, Wiki, Photos and Videos
