TV Series

Natalie Dormer, who plays Margery Tyrell in the HBO fantasy show, The Witcher season 2

By- Vikash Kumar
The Witcher year 2 may not be able to shake those off of Thrones comparisons if the newest casting rumor rings true.

After being seen near where the series is filming, Natalie Dormer, who played with Margaery Tyrell about the HBO dream show, has been associated with the Netflix series — and she could be linking another former Game of Thrones castmate on The Continent.

Redanian Intelligence, that has an exceptional history on all things Witcher previously, has connected some conveniently-placed dots later Dormer was seen riding a horse at Surrey, England, where The Witcher year 2 is currently being filmed. Riding along with her was among the show’s team members, who reportedly works with Henry Cavill (AKA Geralt of Riveria).

This can be backed up by someone about the show’s casting team posting on their Instagram story, “daily is essentially a Saturday on The Witcher” while especially citing Dormer and another crew member.

This could be a case of jumping to conclusions. Dormer could be anywhere in Surrey and hasn’t been seen on set. There’s been nothing to indicate Dormer has or will be throw. The rumor is just this: a rumor, albeit with some breadcrumbs to follow along with a few too many teasing coincidences.

In light of all the new Witcher Netflix series figures emerging in 2021, including Kim Bodnia as Vesemir filling out an already-packed looking year, the show would also run the risk of being bloated by new faces.

However, at least one actor has leaped. Kristofer Hivju will play with Nivellen, a man cursed to live as a monster. We could have a mini Thrones reunion on our hands In case Dormer does follow suit.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

