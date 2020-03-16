Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Mobilephone With Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

- Advertisement -

Motorola Razr (2019) has finally been established in India — months after huge anticipation and a series of teasers. The new Motorola phone that comes at a foldable form-factor comes with an OLED screen that can fold completely in half. The smartphone also includes a secondary display for selfies and notifications. Nevertheless, what gets the Motorola Razr (2019) different from other foldable mobiles available on the market is that the Razr branding which supplies a nostalgic sense to existing Motorola fans. The smartphone comes preloaded with a committed’Retro’ mode. The Motorola Razr (2019) also has attributes like an optical fingerprint sensor, mechanical hinge, along with one primary camera.

Motorola Razr (2019) price in India, launch offers

The Motorola Razr (2019) price is set at Rs. 1,24,999 for the only, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The smartphone comes in Noir Black color option. It is going to be available for purchase through offline and Flipkart shops. Pre-bookings start from now, and it will go on sale in India from April 2.

Launch offers on the Motorola Razr (2019) include a Rs 10,000 cashback on Citibank debit and credit card transactions, aside from a double statistics and validity offer from Reliance Jio on its Rs. 4,999 recharge, offering 1.4TB of information plus a 2-year validity. If bought within 30 days of purchasing the smartphone motorcar Accident Damage Protection Plan will be available at a discounted price also. A one-time screen replacement is going to be costly at Rs. 7,999.

The Motorola Razr (2019) was launched worldwide in November this past year and went on sale in the US earlier this season is $1,499.99 (approximately Rs. 1,11,300). Motorola started teasing its launch in India shortly after the launch.

Motorola Razr (2019) specifications, attributes

The Android 9 Pie-running Motorola Razr (2019) includes a 6.2-inch adjustable OLED HD+ (876×2142 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio as the principal panel. Thus, phone also has the secondary 2.7-inch (600×800 pixels) Quick View panel onto the top cover that permits users to catch selfies, view notifications, and control music playback — all without unfolding the phone. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

For videos and photos, the Motorola Razr (2019) includes a single primary camera setup that homes a 16-megapixel sensor alongside an f/1.7 lens. The camera setup may be used once the telephone is from the folded state to shoot selfies. The telephone has another selfie camera that over the main display and includes a 5-megapixel image sensor.

The Motorola Razr (2019) has 128GB of storage that is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is an optical fingerprint sensor on the chin of the phone that is foldable.

Motorola has provided a 2,510mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The telephone measures 72x172x6.9mm in the unfolded state and 72x94x14mm in the folded. It weighs 205 g.