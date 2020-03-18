Motorola Edge Plus News: One Of The Best looking flagship phone, Rival With Galaxy S20

- Advertisement -

Motorola’s yield to flagship phones has been come into focus, with the release appearing more and more like a rival to the Samsung Galaxy S20 — at least in the looks department.

Our glance at what Motorola might be planning because of its rumored Moto Edge Plus phone comes in leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted out what appears to be official leaves of the approaching handset. No specs are accompanying those images, but they do provide us a much better feeling of exactly what the Moto Edge Plus might seem like and which colors it may be accessible. The Moto Edge Plus photographs in Blass’ tweet show off maroon and silvery versions. Otherwise, the leaves conform to details we have heard about in previous Moto Edge Plus escapes: there is a vertical stack of three cameras on the rear of the phone and a waterfall screen upfront with a punch-hole for front camera at the top left corner of the display. We’ve seen Moto Edge Plus leaves. However, those pictures were made based on specs. These images appear to be the real McCoy, though, which would suggest that the Moto Edge Plus’ unveiling will come earlier rather than later. It hasn’t offered a device for a couple of years, although Motorola includes a lineup of budget and mid-range phones. The highest-end handset, the Moto Z household of the phone maker, supports an array of add-ons that attach to the phones’ backs but does not quite have the power you locate in Android phones that are leading.

That looks like it is shifting with the Moto Edge Plus, which, based on these images, appears to have a whole lot in common with all the best Android mobiles like the new Galaxy S20 lineup. Of course, there’s more to a flagship phone than looks, and to that end, the Moto Edge Plus offers a Snapdragon 865 portable processing platform — the same chipset powering the Galaxy S20 phones in addition to the LG V60 ThinQ 5G. Motorola’s forthcoming phone is also rumored to contain a 6.67-inch display with a quicker 90Hz refresh speed, which would match a characteristic found at the Google Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T. We’re also expecting a 5,000 mAh battery, a triple camera array headed a 25MP camera and by a principal sensor up front.Will that be enough to help Motorola return to the front of Android flagships? After the Moto Edge Plus makes its official introduction, we are going to find out for sure.