Mohsin Khan & shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Require LEAP?

Speculations are rife that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a generation jump to progress the narrative.

New Delhi: Star Plus” Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been able to win the hearts of those audiences using its drama-packed episodes. Despite finishing over 3000 episodes,’Yeh Rishta’ has been among the most well-known shows on television. This show’s manufacturers introduced its popularity and its due.’ YRKKH’s celebrities Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Naira and Kartik’s areas. The series has been assisted by their chemistry in catching plenty of eyeballs. Fans of this series are mad since the shooting all movies, advertisements and TV shows are postponed as a result of this Coronavirus outbreak.

Episode Gossip mills’ bank buzz ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will have a jump. As they thought that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi could leave the series after the creation of 21, the audiences were frustrated. The show producer Rajan Shahi, while speaking to an entertainment portal, denied the rumors.”Really? I believe just me and my creative group do not understand this,” Shahi informed India Forums. See this space for updates