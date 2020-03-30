Home Technology Microsoft Wants To Use Your Brain To Mine for Cryptocurrency
Microsoft Wants To Use Your Brain To Mine for Cryptocurrency

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
A recent patent application appears to imply that Microsoft is working on a proof-of-work algorithm that uses brain waves (and other biometric information ) to mine to get cryptocurrency.

In the patent, titled”Cryptocurrency system with data on body activity”, Microsoft proposes using a sensor on the user’s body that will transmit information from”body action”, such as brain activities, blood flow, and motion, which would then be transmitted to a server.

Users would be invited to finish tasks, and that”a brain wave or body heat generated from the user when the user performs the task supplied by an information or service provider, such as seeing an advertisement or utilizing certain internet services, can be utilized in the mining process.”

This activity would change the”massive computation function” that normal cryptocurrency mining demands, together with the information accumulated by the body action considered as evidence of work.

Subconsciously mining

According to the patent, the detector would be able to detect brain waves, including gamma and beta waves, which include learning, memory, and logical thinking, and waves, which are linked to the subconscious.

Microsoft makes reference to how work performed by consumers will be done”unconsciously”, meaning that alpha brainwaves is going to be the most significant here, and may indicate the work is done while the consumers focus on anything else.

This sounds somewhat sci-fi, and we’re not sure too many people would be inclined to hand over their brainpower to Microsoft, regardless of the rewards.

This is just a patent also, so we may not see tech using what is described here for a long time — in the slightest.

  • For the time being, we’ll want to still use our PCs — and not our brains — to mine for cryptocurrency.
