Home Technology Microsoft 365 Accounts Will Get Supplementary Features : Microsoft Family Safety App...
Technology

Microsoft 365 Accounts Will Get Supplementary Features : Microsoft Family Safety App And Microsoft Teams App For Consumer

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -
  • Microsoft rebranded the popular Office 365 productivity subscription to Microsoft 365 while keeping the same pricing structure set up.
  • Microsoft 365 accounts will get additional features, including a Microsoft Teams app for consumers and a Microsoft Family Safety app.
  • Family Safety will work on Android and iPhone, allowing parents to monitor the location of their kids, and receive detailed driving reports.

Microsoft Family Safety

Office 365 might be your favorite suite of productivity programs, but you need to be ready to part ways with the brand. The products that you’ve been using for many years aren’t going anyplace, it’s just the bundle’s name which gets a brand new name. April 21st starting, Office 365 will be called Microsoft 365. Many of the products things about Office 365 remain the same. You still get to choose between a Home or Personal Programmer, and the prices remain the same at $6.99 or $9.99, respectively. But as Microsoft will bundle and Skype and apps that are added together, you are going to get more value out of Microsoft 365 programs. We are taking a look at a new Microsoft Teams for consumers that will be accessible inside every 365 accounts, in addition to the Microsoft Family Safety. And it is Family Safety that going to be the highlight of Microsoft 365, especially if you’re managing the protection of a family that is big.

Microsoft Family Safety

Family Safety is a companion app for Android and iPhone that behaves a lot like an updated version of Apple’s Locate My iOS app. Family Safety will permit you to monitor parents and your children and making sure they’re safe, which is something that you can do on both iPhone and Android.

However, Family Safety has a bunch of features not available elsewhere. The app will permit you to save areas you will deliver notifications whenever someone leaves or arrives at the location, and go to the most home, work, or college.

Microsoft Family Safety

Better still, the app includes a driveway security feature onboard that gives you a detailed view of the map complete with driving events, as well as a complete history. The feature is excellent for monitoring drivers, no matter how much they will resist it.

Microsoft says it will not share or sell your location and drive data.

Also Read:   Full Review Of Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Also Read:   The Great Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Steps down From Microsoft Board Of Member, The End Of An Era

Apart from monitoring location, screen time limits that can work across Windows, Xbox, and Android will be also included by the Family Safety program. The program will report activity details, just like similar apps that are assembled into an iPhone or Android.

Last, the app lets you set content filters for apps, games, and sites, as well as age limitations for downloads approval.

While Microsoft 365 will soon be accessible to consumers on April 21st, there’s no launch date for Microsoft Family Safety. You can register to receive notifications relating to this at this link. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, then you’ll also get the Microsoft Family Safety if it’s available.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Amazon Prime Pantry is back online After A Brief Closure
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

All Details Of Fitbit Charge 4 Including Features, Price, And Other Things

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Fitbit Charge 4 is a significant improvement on Charge 3, together with built-in GPS, Spotify and Fitbit Pay helping bridge the gap between...
Read more

fantastic beasts 3 new cast, Release Date Check Out

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The present Taboo Options the Tom Hardy that is famous, is a period drama collection set in 1814's age. Produced by Steve knight and...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 6: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More Information

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The period drama shows Peaky Blinders is set to make a comeback. Peaky Blinders will have a season, and it is very likely to...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts third installment will feature Actor Dan Fogler

Movies Vikash Kumar -
Actor Dan Fogler has teased the upcoming third installment of this Fantastic Beasts series will feature a war' sequence. The actor, who will be reprising...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
As Hakiyu Season 4 comes to an end, the previous Episode of Haikyuu into the very best will probably be broadcasting over the weekend....
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
This Japanse Manga and Anime series is a show that was successful from the area of the TV. When will the fourth season release? There is...
Read more

Microsoft 365 Accounts Will Get Supplementary Features : Microsoft Family Safety App And Microsoft Teams App For Consumer

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Microsoft rebranded the popular Office 365 productivity subscription to Microsoft 365 while keeping the same pricing structure set up. Microsoft 365 accounts will...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3: Netflix Release Date Out? Historical 2021 Release Rumors!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Netflix is always full of amazing and amazing reveals it never wants its users to sit perfect and receive bore and figure what users...
Read more

The Expanse Season 5: Prime Release Date And More Latest Update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
All we are hoping to see will definitely bring Nemesis matches to life. Season five will bring about life Nemesis Games, as The Expanse...
Read more

Stranger Things Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast And Storyline

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Stranger Things Season 4, Official Release Date Cast And Storyline Stranger Things Season 4: Stranger Things is a classic sci-fi terror television series which airs...
Read more
© World Top Trend