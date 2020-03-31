Microsoft 365 Accounts Will Get Supplementary Features : Microsoft Family Safety App And Microsoft Teams App For Consumer

- Advertisement -

Microsoft rebranded the popular Office 365 productivity subscription to Microsoft 365 while keeping the same pricing structure set up.

Microsoft 365 accounts will get additional features, including a Microsoft Teams app for consumers and a Microsoft Family Safety app.

Family Safety will work on Android and iPhone, allowing parents to monitor the location of their kids, and receive detailed driving reports.

Office 365 might be your favorite suite of productivity programs, but you need to be ready to part ways with the brand. The products that you’ve been using for many years aren’t going anyplace, it’s just the bundle’s name which gets a brand new name. April 21st starting, Office 365 will be called Microsoft 365. Many of the products things about Office 365 remain the same. You still get to choose between a Home or Personal Programmer, and the prices remain the same at $6.99 or $9.99, respectively. But as Microsoft will bundle and Skype and apps that are added together, you are going to get more value out of Microsoft 365 programs. We are taking a look at a new Microsoft Teams for consumers that will be accessible inside every 365 accounts, in addition to the Microsoft Family Safety. And it is Family Safety that going to be the highlight of Microsoft 365, especially if you’re managing the protection of a family that is big.

Family Safety is a companion app for Android and iPhone that behaves a lot like an updated version of Apple’s Locate My iOS app. Family Safety will permit you to monitor parents and your children and making sure they’re safe, which is something that you can do on both iPhone and Android.

However, Family Safety has a bunch of features not available elsewhere. The app will permit you to save areas you will deliver notifications whenever someone leaves or arrives at the location, and go to the most home, work, or college.

Better still, the app includes a driveway security feature onboard that gives you a detailed view of the map complete with driving events, as well as a complete history. The feature is excellent for monitoring drivers, no matter how much they will resist it.

Microsoft says it will not share or sell your location and drive data.

Apart from monitoring location, screen time limits that can work across Windows, Xbox, and Android will be also included by the Family Safety program. The program will report activity details, just like similar apps that are assembled into an iPhone or Android.

Last, the app lets you set content filters for apps, games, and sites, as well as age limitations for downloads approval.

While Microsoft 365 will soon be accessible to consumers on April 21st, there’s no launch date for Microsoft Family Safety. You can register to receive notifications relating to this at this link. If you already have an Office 365 subscription, then you’ll also get the Microsoft Family Safety if it’s available.