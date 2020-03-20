Home In News Marvel Insider Says'Black Widow' Delay Won't Destroy MCU Period 4
Marvel Insider Says'Black Widow' Delay Won't Destroy MCU Period 4

By- Alok Chand
Disney postponed several movie premieres due to the coronavirus, such as Black Widow, the introduction to Phase 4 of the MCU. Unlike standalone films, Black Widow is tied to a much bigger universe of intertwined adventures, and its delay might impact the MCU timeline. An insider now says that postponing Dark Widow will not ruin the MCU deadline, however. Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories. Disney affirmed that Black Widow will be postponed due to this coronavirus a couple of days ago, which wasn’t always a surprise, considering that other studios had been doing the same.

Sony’s No Time to Die along with Universal’s Fast and Furious 9 are two such examples. And Black Widow was not even Disney’s first cancelation since the premieres of both Mulan and The New Mutants were pushed back days earlier. But Black Widow, unlike many of those other movies, is a portion of a much bigger world, being the very first film of Marvel’s MCU Phase 4. A Black Widow delay could ruin Marvel and Disney’s program, which we explained a couple of weeks ago. An insider says that’s not likely to be the case.

Developments that were coronavirus advanced in the last couple of weeks at a quick pace, prompting everyone to reconsider everyday life. Many companies closed down, including theater chains. Moreover, Phase 4 titles’ production has been postponed because of concerns. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the initial MCU Disney+ TV series is among the shows who needed to change production plans. Shang-Chi is just another. When I told me that Disney can not delay Dark Widow, I erroneously assumed that the displays that would follow it wouldn’t be postponed.

But the TV and movie business doesn’t just allow you to direct or act from home. So it is not just Black Widow that is being postponed — it’s the entire MCU. Depending on how long this outbreak lasts, Marvel will have to reconsider release dates for several of a lot of the eight Disney + TV series, in addition to the six movies in Phase 4.Speaking with Variety, an insider said that the Dark Widow delay will”impact nothing” in the MCU deadline: Pushing Black Widow affects nothing over the MCU deadline, stated one person close to Marvel Studios. It wasn’t clear if the implication was that Widow will see the light of day before August, or the film is inconsequential to Phase Four, or when the source has a tesseract. Given that the lack of context, I have no idea how to interpret that.

Yes, Marvel could launch Black Widow before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s August premiere if COVID-19 goes away. Or the TV series may be pushed back a couple of weeks so that fans can see Black Widow before the series introduction. Or they can launch concurrently. But there is no method that Black Widow isn’t linked to the MCU, Falcon included. Leaks have spoiled the plot of Dark Widow, and we have reason to think there’s a significant connection between the first MCU Stage 4 movie along with the first MCU TV series coming to Disney+. I shall concede that Black Widow is special when it comes to the MCU timeline. It’s a prequel that occurs between the occasions of Civil War and Endgame — in actuality, when you rewatch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, you’re probably going to have to watch Black Widow before Infinity War.

Nevertheless, the events in Black Widow will have reverberations on the post-Endgame future of the MCU. Marvel can start the movie whenever it desires, provided that the MCU story that follows it isn’t too big as Endgame. What I’m getting at is that Captain Marvel might have been put anywhere in the previous stages, provided that the viewers got to see it before Endgame. There is no such strain on Black Widow, given that Falcon will just be a building block towards the next Endgame, also The Eternals, which is presently scheduled to start in November, is a prequel story of its own.

Alok Chand

