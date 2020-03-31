Marks and Spencer teams up to provide groceries online : can order essential items, ready meals and more

- Advertisement -

Now you can get groceries delivered as a result of a partnership.

It’s the first time M&S has made its food available on the popular shipping program, and the timing could not be better as supermarkets continue to face unprecedented levels of demand for their online grocery delivery services.

We have been checking to determine what steps are introduced to take care of the spike in orders amid the outbreak, and which grocery services have delivery slots available.

Although you won’t find there is a selection like bread and milk. Log into the Deliveroo app and sort’M&S food’ into the search bar to see whether the service can be found in your area.

Some items are restricted to 2 per clients and delivery is free unless the purchase is under #10.

Once you’ve chosen what you need and paid for your purchase, the items will be sent right to your door. A support is provided by Deliveroo if you’re concerned and self-isolating about social bookmarking.

deliveroo clarified: “Our deliveries are at present contact-free — which the rider will fall your purchase directly out of your door”

If you would like to sign up for Deliveroo and get M&S to bring your elements, go on over and get signed up – you can get the takeaway over when you need it delivered.

Essentials by Deliveroo

Deliveroo has launched a new range called’ Basics by Deliveroo’. The agency aims to provide key items that have been hard to find such as goods, cereal, dried pasta, and household goods to individuals.

The newest service went live in Cambridge on March 24 and will begin rolling out across Reading, Brighton, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, and London over the next two months. If the service will expand to other places, 15, there is currently no news.

CEO and founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, talked about the company’s want to help as many people as possible.

“In Deliveroowe have to do everything possible to assist people to get the food they desire and need throughout this interval that’s currently stressing.