Major Data Breach Reveals a Database of 200 Million Users.

By- Alok Chand
Security analysts at CyberNews have found an unprotected database on the internet that contains over 800GB of private information including comprehensive records on over 200m US users. The documents saved in the unsecured database contained the names and names of the exposed people, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of arrival, credit evaluations, home addresses, demographics including numbers of kids and their genders, comprehensive mortgage and tax documents and other personally identifiable information.

According to its analysis of the database, CyberNews considers that much of this information it contained may have originated from the US Census Bureau. There are certain codes used in the database that were specific to the bureau or are used from the classifications of the bureau because. This hot dating program leaked info on countless consumers Avast anti-tracking system exposed users millions of online shoppers have info exposed The database in question has been hosted on a Google Cloud server which was exposed for an unknown period and is situated in the US. At the beginning of March, an unidentified party wiped each of the documents contained in the database.

The database remains online and is accessible with no sort of authentication.CyberNews also discovered two other folders that were unrelated to the private records found in the primary folder on the database. These folders included emergency telephone logs from a fire department in the united states as well as a list of 74 bike share channels that are owned by Lyft. While both smaller folders didn’t contain any private information, the telephone logs in the fire department included other emergency telephone metadata, times, locations and dates from as far back as 2010.

These two seemingly unrelated data collections may indicate that the database was a collection of stolen info or was used by parties concurrently. The security analysts suspect the database belonged to a data advertising firm or a credit card company based on the data from the main folder was structured. Although the database has since been wiped, its contents might have been downloaded by a malicious celebrity and CyberNews explained how people whose information has been exposed could be affected, stating: “When the data was stolen by a malicious celebrity, the consequences for more than 200 million US users could be immense. Merely selling these documents at the below-average asking price of $ 1 per document on darknet marketplaces could net around $200 million to the seller.

If utilized by cybercriminals to its full destructive potential, but this information leak may lead to countless billions in compensation for defrauded users.”If you are concerned that your information might have been exposed, you can check here to see if it had been. We’ve also highlighted the best VPN services

Also Read:   Best Android antivirus apps For All Securities in 2020
