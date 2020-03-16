Home TV Series Lucifer theories: Season 6 to introduce Constantine into Netflix series
TV Series

Lucifer theories: Season 6 to introduce Constantine into Netflix series

By- navin yadav
Fans are aware season five is expected to come out later this year it has been rumored that a season six may arrive as well.With Netflix holding out on giving information, viewers can just speculate over the way the show will run for another 2 seasons.

In spite of this, fans of the franchise are anticipating a huge number of plot twists and turns in the episodes.

Namely, viewers are looking forward to visiting a redemption arc to Hell’s lord, as he has had a bad time over the season.

Things could be looking to get worse, as viewers have now begun speculating over if it were to arrive on Netflix what could occur in the sixth season.

One enthusiast, fastball machine broke, recently pointed out this season six could deliver into a personality Lucifer recently shared some screen time together: Constantine (Matt Ryan).

They wrote: “Season 6 is the perfect chance to utilize Constantine, assuming they have any rights to utilize the personality “

Constantine is currently part of Tomorrow – that will be a DC Universe series – and Lucifer made an appearance in the enormous crossover occasion: Crisis on Infinite Earths of the network.

As a master of the arts, Constantine has dealt with the devil a variety of occasions in his past – but not whilst he had been on Earth.

The scene in question alluded to further meetups for the pair and showed a number of the relationship off.

Considering Constantine is destroying creatures from Lucifer’s kingdom, however, they might not be the best allies.

Can seasons five and six attribute the devil and Constantine battling it out?Meanwhile, audiences believe Lucifer will eventually show his true identity to Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia).

In the present time in the ongoing story, Ella is one.Despite being the closest friends in the show, Ella remains adamant Lucifer is some sort of method celebrity that is odd.Fans have suggested on the Lucifer Reddit that Ella will almost definitely learn during the final season.
navin yadav

