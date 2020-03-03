List of 49 people who died during three days of Northeast Delhi violence

- Advertisement -

We’d love to present this listing by first expressing our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost a loved one in the targeted violence which plagued Northeast Delhi involving 23 February 2020 and 29 February. Violence is never easy to make sense of and we hope that people in the affected regions can focus on the ties that bind rather than what divides. That may be the only means to forge ahead in polarisation in society and some time of communal strife that is extreme.

We also strongly condemn the hate speeches and pronouncements made by leaders that have culminated in these deaths. Leaders of the ruling party are supposed to protect their citizens, not empower and create adverse conditions that result in their deaths.

Our list of deaths has been compiled from these sources between 24 February 2020 and two March 2020. We’ll be updating this list as new info becomes available. The resources are:

To tackle this task we have triangulated and cross-referenced information across these various resources to arrive at titles. We have not included it if a title doesn’t show up in at least two distinct lists published. We have also not contained unidentified bodies that have been counted in a few of the additional enumerations of death tolls.

There is one exception to this — an unidentified 70 years old listed from the Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital list. We have added of whom we are certain those persons, an identification has not been made. This helps us avoid counting the same individual twice. So this is essentially a list of deaths. But as there is a movement within this data regular with bodies being identified and given suitable personhood, histories, and names, we’re releasing this as information subject to revision as new information emerges.

It’s important to keep in mind that their tragic and violent deaths are attributable to toxic levels of hate-based politics in India and that these are individuals with families, lives, and identities.

Hashim, 17, M Ishtiyak Khan, 24, M Mahroof Ali, 30, M Mehtab, 22, M Mohd. Furqan, 30, M Mohd. Monis, 22, M Mohd. Irfan, 32, M Mohd. Shahbaan, 22, M Mohd. Yusuf, 52, M Mohsin, 22, M Mubarak Hussain, 28, M Muddassir Khan, 35, M Musharaff, 35, M Nazeem Khan, 35, M Nitin Paswan, 15, M Parvez Alam, 50, M Pravesh, 48, M Prem Singh, 27, M Rahul Solanki, 29, M Rahul Thakur, 22, M Salman, 24, M Sanjeet Thakur, 32, M Sayid, 19, M Shahid Alvi, 23, M Shan Mohd., 35, M Suleiman, 22, M Unknown, 70, F (Listed in the Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital list.) Vinod Kumar 50 M Zakhir, 26, M Aqib, 18, M Aamir, 30, M Aftab, 18, M Akbari, 85, F Akil Ahmad, 40, M Alok Tiwari, 24, M Amaan, 17, M Ankit Sharma, 26, M Anwar Kassar, 58, M Arshad, 22, M Ashfaq Hussain, 22, M Atul Gupta, 45, M Ayub Shabbir, 60, M Babbu Salmani/Babbu Mohammad 33 M Bir Bhan Singh/Vir Bhan Singh, 50, M Constable Ratan Lal, 42, M Deepak Kumar, 34, M Dilbar/Dilbur Negi, 20, M Dinesh Kumar, 35, M Faizaan, 23, M