Technology

Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
There will be a Google Pixel 5 this season, but it might not be a flagship that will contend with the likes of the 12 and Samsung Galaxy Notice 20. According to a new leak, that is.

The people at 9to5Google got their hands on an early version of the camera program for its Google Pixel 4a, Google’s next midsize phone that is expected to start sometime in mid-2020. While poking through the program, 9to5Google also found some references to a”photo_pixel_2020_config,” which may be speaking to the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5

This Google Camera software shows a few key things including the fact it will likely have its codename, and a telephoto lens: Bramble, about the potential Pixel 5.

That last part is key: so it will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-sized Snapdragon 765G, and not the Snapdragon 865 found like the Galaxy S20 When the Google Pixel 5 is really Bramble. That’s according to code for Bramble earlier this season discovered which suggests the presence of multiple Google phones that are mid-sized.

There might be a reason why if the Google Pixel 5 is indeed powered by a Snapdragon 765G.

Phone costs are getting together with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra selling for a whopping $1,400. The 11 Pro is cheaper with a beginning price of $999, and we anticipate the series to collapse into a similar range. By releasing Pixel 5 that less powerful but much less costly than the competition, Google could undercut Apple and Samsung and appeal.

We’ve been hoping to find the Pixel 4a formally surface in May to follow at the Google October event. But, Google’s programs may be in flux due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with its annual Google I/O conference canceled in favor of a showcase.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'

Also Read:   Some important factor of Apple's iPhone 12 will be very tuff competitor for every other smartphone in 2020
Leaked Information About Google Pixel 5 : Reveal Some Good And Bad News

