Latest Series To Watch on Netflix: March 17th, 2020

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Four new releases hit Netflix from the USA and each one is an excellent improvement to Netflix. Here we will be taking you through each title that hit Netflix for March 17th, 2020.  

It’s been a great couple of days of releases on Netflix. On Sunday, we saw some fantastic additions that were mid-month and we have another four movies and a series. Let’s take a look at what is fresh on Netflix for now: 

All American (Season 2)Genre: 

latest netflix seies

Drama, SportCast: Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs first of the two new developments from The CW is All American. The season did exceedingly resulting in an expanded 16 episodes. A teen football player who’s recruited in a cut-throat team is followed by the sports drama. Here Is What you can expect from season 2 of All American: The championship is finished, but the play proceeds for Spencer and his friends in a tumultuous season of breakups, breakdowns, and decisions. 

Black Lightning (Season 3)Genre: 

Black-Lightning

Action, Drama, Sci-FiCast: Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine AdamsRuntime: 43 minute The inclusion from The CW is among superhero series the network outputs. Black Dragon follows a school principal who is forced to go back to his life as Black Dragon following his family is threatened. Here’s what’s happening in season 3:Markovian attacks prompt the ASA to put Freeland on lockdown, a new identity is adopted by Anissa, and Green Light requires a toll on the Pierce family. 

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (2020)Genre: 

Bert-Kreischer

ComedyDirector: Jeff TomsicCast: Bert KreischerRuntime: 62 minute The Netflix stand-up special this week comes in Bert Kreischer. This is his next stand-up after his introduction special for Netflix, Particular Time came. In this special, he tackles parent lifestyle, guns, pets, and marijuana. 

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1)Genre:

neflix new series

 Kids, AnimationCast: John Sparkes, Justin Fletcher, Marcus Brigstocke, Simon Greenall, Kate Harbour, Emma TateIt’s been several weeks since we got the Aardman animated movie that is large at the helm with Shaun the Sheep. In case you wanted more, 10 episodes of Shaun Netflix was dropped on by the Sheeps experiences. Here is the synopsis for the new Shaun the Sheep series: Intelligent sheep Shaundog Bitzer and the rest of the Mossy Bottom gang cook up oodles of mischief and fun on the farm.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
