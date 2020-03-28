Korea Races To Export Test Kits Following President Trump Asks Moon For Assistance Fighting With COVID-19

- Advertisement -

South Korean manufacturers of testing kits for COVID-19 are gearing up for exports globally, especially to the U.S., after making them for assessing over 300,000 Koreans since the very first cases in the nation have been verified in January.

Korean companies were eager to send test kits to the U.S. following a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in where Trump suggested Korea ship”medical equipment” into the United States of America. The Blue House, the center of atomic power in Seoul, not the White House, reported that the petition and the State Department affirmed the U.S. has reached out to quite a few companies for evaluation kits and other equipment, such as ventilators.

Moon, seeing among the leading manufacturers of biomedical equipment of Korea, Seegene, praised the firm for rapidly growing. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has accepted Seegene and four other companies for making test kits which are now in widespread usage in Korea and might be prepared for export pending endorsement by other countries, including the U.S. CDC.

The online Korea Biomedical Review explained the demand for analyzing was such that the test kits gained accelerated approval in Korea via a system under which medical associations were permitted”to use briefly unauthorized medical equipment or diagnostic reagents for emergencies during an outbreak”

The Overview article quoted Chun Jong-Yoon, Seegene CEO, as saying”the barbarous use approval system helped us get approval in only 1 week and provide the item.” Seegene, he stated, “could rapidly develop the reagent and the kit with the addition of our know-how to the disclosed coronavirus sequence data”

In terms of doubts expressed by thieves about the accuracy of the kits, the article quoted a government source as predicting that claim”not true.” Said the guide, the World Health Organization, and many others recognized the validity of the procedure utilized by the kits” to amplify viral DNA in an individual’s sample to determine the presence or absence of a virus.” That technique, it said, included RT-PCR,”real-time polymerase chain reaction.”

Besides Seegene, a lot of other companies have received licenses while also looking for customers in Europe and the middle east, to manufacture test kits. Seegene has exported 50,000 test kits to the United Arab Emirates while kits have been sent by Solgent to Europe. Others have been lining up to look for markets for their products.

“Korea’s fast and extensive testing capacity is drawing the world’s attention,” said the Korea Biomedical Review. “The country’s remarkably fast and enormous testing is attributed to the premature growth and launching of COVID-19 testing kits by federal in vitro diagnostics businesses.”

The site BioWorld said normally approval would take as much as a year but”under urgent-use acceptance, this period is shortened to one to two months.” The process said such consent would be asked only if the apparatus”needed to fight a pandemic is rare or does not exist.”

BioWorld reported the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology claims to have developed a test capable of detecting a virus in 40 minutes–“the speediest COVID-19 diagnostic kit.”

The Seegene kit,” said BioWorld,” can perform 1,000 tests simultaneously and provide the diagnosis in under four weeks” while Solgent’s kit can come up with a diagnosis in under 2 hours. Research to get a kit manufactured by another Korean firm, Kogen, it said, gained from experience” used to speed up production and development” during the MERS-CoV outbreak in 2015.

However, Korea is short on face masks which nearly all Koreans are habitually wearing while exporting test kits.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Energy has authorized the import of special cloth filters for four companies producing the masks, according to Yonhap news agency. 1 company, Toray Advanced Materials Korea, an offshoot of Japan’s Toray Industries, is currently converting facilities.

“Some mask manufacturers in the country were on the brink of suspending operations because of shortages of this substance,” said Yonhap, reporting a lack of masks” despite a sudden rise in daily output.”