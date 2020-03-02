Home TV Series Kissing Booth 2 cast: Is Jacob Elordi coming back?
Kissing Booth 2 cast: Is Jacob Elordi coming back?

By- Vikash Kumar
As excited as lovers were from the announcement video for the screenplay, it did direct them to be worried because he was nowhere to be seen that Jacob Elordi wouldn’t be back as Noah Flynn. However, Elordi has been verified to reprise his role. Joel Courtney can also be returning as Lee Flynn, Noah’s brother, and Elle’s BFF.

There will be a few new faces in Netflix as well as a town for the sequel. They’re starring as Chloe and Marco and will be”love interests… but maybe not for every other”. Uh-oh.

We don’t yet understand if the OMG girls will return: Zandile-Izandi Madliwa as Gwyneth and Bianca Bosch as Olivia, Jessica Sutton as Mia or if Meganne Young is going to be back as Lee’s girlfriend Rachel.

It’s also not clear if Molly Ringwald is going to be back as Lee’s mother and Noah.

Behind the camera, manager Vince Marcello is back and he will co-write using Jay Arnold, in addition to produce with Michele Weisler (who worked on the very first picture ), Andrew Cole-Bulgin and Edward Glauser.

