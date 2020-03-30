‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ Actor Karan V Grover Shaves Off His Beard 5 Years Coronavirus Lockdown

- Advertisement -

Karan V Grover, that had been spotted romancing Dipika Kakar at Kahana Hum Kahaan Tum’, undergoes transformation amid Coronavirus lockdown currently

Delhi: Star Plus series’Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’, including Dipika Kakar Ibrahim along with Karan V Grover indirect parts Sonakshi’ and Rohit’, lately moved off-air despite bringing decent TRPs leaving lovers unhappy. Celebrity Karan V Grover, that obtained a wonderful answer in the series for his performance, is frightening in the home amid some other nations in addition to the Coronavirus epidemic in India.

Though various things are trying out, Karan has experienced a transformation involving COVID-19 lockdown and chose to experiment with his appearances, Karan V Grover has shaved his beard and mustache off. The actor took into his networking accounts and posted a movie where he is seen chopping his hair off and shaving his beard off.

From the movie, Karan is at a witty disposition and is sharing which he is trimming his beard and hair so he does not need to suffer from a likely lack of shampoos throughout the lockdown mimicking the movie on Instagram, Karan composed, “Hair out me! बाल कलाकार B) Also see my clean-shaven confront after nearly 5 years.

#quarantine #haircut He posted an image of his newest clean-shaven appearance with this caption, “face 2 face” Is not he looking completely different today? Rajan Shahi’s’Anupamaa’ has been set to replace’Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ yet the series was pushed due outbreak. The series marks the comeback of TV celebrity Rupali Ganguly who is seen playing with the titular role in Anupama’.