Just These 16 S&P Stocks Have Avoided The Coronavirus Market Crash

By- Alok Chand

Topline: The coronavirus is carrying an increasingly intense toll on markets (that the S&P 500 has plunged 28.9% over the previous month) and it has placed the U.S. economy in an inevitable path towards a recession, but there are several bright spots amid the carnage. Critical statistic: As the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the stock exchange, just 16 stocks at the S&P 500, approximately 3% of the entire index, have observed positive returns during the previous month. The remaining 484 companies are in the red, according to Bloomberg data from February 18, 2020.

Here are the companies that have seen their stocks rise while the majority of the market is still searching for a bottom: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is the top-performing inventory over the previous four months, increasing 22%. The biotech company has been at the forefront of efforts to develop a treatment for the coronavirus. Cabot Oil & Gas is next on the list. It is one of the few energy firms averting the carnage resulting from the coronavirus and the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia thanks to becoming a firm that is natural-gas-heavy.

Together with low operating costs, that’s seen its stock rise 21%. Other health stocks that are performing well in the coronavirus market’ include Gilead Sciences, another biotech company involved in developing a remedy for COVID-19, also Clorox, maker of disinfectant wipes, which have unsurprisingly been in high demand. Shares are up 19.7% and 15.9%, respectively. Several food-related stocks also have outperformed as Americans stay at home and stock up. Kroger–one of the biggest supermarket chains from the U.S.–is up 14.1%, top U.S. peanut butter and shake manufacturer.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Has climbed 8.7%, General Mills 7.9percent, and Campbell Soup Co.. 4.7%. Other stocks in the top ten on the past [; am month include cloud computing and software company Citrix Systems, up 5.9 percent, and Digital Realty Trust, up 4%. Rounding out the list: Kellogg in 3.6%, Walmart 2.5 percent, Wal greens Boots Alliance 1.8 percent, WEC Energy Group 1.6 percent, Eli Lilly & Co.. 1.5 percent and Hormel Foods 0.02%. Here are the stocks that have fallen the most because the coronavirus outbreak rose in severity and induced markets to crater:

The worst-performing inventory in the S&P 500 over the previous month is Norwegian Cruise Line down 85% since late February. Cruise stocks have crashed as the coronavirus pandemic decimates people and tourism stays inside. Other cruise stocks feeling the crunch include Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Corp., which have dropped 79.7% and 78.1%, respectively. With both the coronavirus and a petroleum price war resulting in supply-and-demand shocks for the energy sector, a multitude of companies has seen share prices plunge in recent months in tandem with plunging crude prices.

Over the last month, Apache Corp. And Noble Energy have both fallen just over 84%. Stocks of other oil and gas companies are also suffering, including One ok, which is down by 80%, Diamondback Energy by 79 percent and Halliburton Co.. by 78.7%. With the coronavirus causing a sharp decrease in tourism and consumer spending, casino operators like MGM Resortsdown 77.5%, have taken massive financial losses. Rounding out the top ten stocks which have dropped over the last month’s Alliance Data Systems, that has dropped 77.5 percent –but the charge card loyalty software operator was already facing heavy losses during 2019.

Alok Chand

