Jurassic World 3 star Sam Neill has reacted to production on the film being placed on hold due to the coronavirus

Jurassic Globe: Dominion celebrity Sam Neill has responded to production on the film being put on hold on account of this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has closed down work on nearly every TV show and film going.

Writing in a site around Variety, that Dr. Alan Grant actor compared the suspended creation to being”cryogenically suspended” and shared just how much he is missing his fellow cast and crew.

“Unexpectedly, here we are,” he explained. “We have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And just like virtually every celebrity in the world right now, I’m not working. Dammit.

“But we’ll return. We will. And what joy it is to return to some set, doing exactly what I love with the kind of people I adore: most of the people and other actors necessary to generate a film. That privilege.

“And to put things into perspective — there are many many worse things than a suspended movie.”

Jurassic Globe: Dominion reunites Neill with his Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, alongside newer returning cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Neill proceeded to predict the present situation of the lockdown the most”seriously challenging” time of his life, but he resisted the need for everybody to do their bit and remain indoors.

“It is ironic that about the most helpful thing those people who are unessential can do right now (and that I never met an essential celebrity ) is just stay at home, and remain the f**k away from other folks,” he said. “We are all in this together, but we are better apart.

“…I still miss going to work though.”