The official teaser poster for Super World 3 (aka. Dominion) brings the classic red, black, and yellow logo from the first Jurassic Park. He official teaser poster for Jurassic World: Dominion, aka. Jurassic Planet 3, brings back the traditional Jurassic Park emblem. Much like last year’s the Growth of Sky walker brought the bigger Sky walker Saga into a close, it seems Dominion Will act as an ending to both the Jurassic World series along with the original Jurassic Park trilogy ahead of it. The movie will also feature Sam Neill and Laura Dern in their iconic characters as scientists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler for the first time since Jurassic Park III hit theaters in 2001.

Jeff Goldblum will also return as Ian Malcolm after briefly reprising his role in 2018’s Jurassic Globe: Fallen Kingdom. Directed by Jurassic World helmsman Colin Trevorrow out of a script he co-wrote using Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising), Dominion will select up in the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living freely in the world and humanity doing its best to coexist with them. Trevorrow only just revealed the name for Jurassic Planet 3 when he began manufacturing late last month, submitting a photograph to his Twitter account of a clapper board using a symbol done in the design of these for the Jurassic Park trilogy.

That trend continues with the unveiling of the teaser poster of this film. With shooting Jurassic World 3 now firmly underway, Amblin has submitted the first official Dominion one-sheet to its website. You may check it out, under. While many individuals have already noticed, the logo for Jurassic World: Dominion marks a return to the minimalist details and general aesthetic of the renowned Jurassic Park emblem, as well as its black, crimson, and yellow color palette. In contrast, the first Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom’s logos were done in silver, black, and blue, and were realistically dimensional and textured in their design. The reasoning behind this change appears to be self-evident; Dominion is supposed to fully bridge the narrative difference between the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park trilogies, while at precisely the same time attracting the themes of the original Jurassic Park (namely, who has control, the people or dinosaurs) full circle.

Therefore, it makes sense for Jurassic World 3 to include an extra nod to this Steven Spielberg hit that started it all, on top of bringing its stars. Of course, Jurassic World and the Fallen Kingdom lead Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas will once again serve as the protagonists at Dominion, with Neill, Dern, and Goldblum likely playing supporting roles (albeit, more significant ones compared to portion the latter had in the Fallen Kingdom). Last year’s short movie Battle at Big Rock – that Trevorrow led and Carmichael co-wrote – provided an exciting taste of what Jurassic Planet 3 could have in store for audiences, setting the stage for what could be the best Jurassic World movie nonetheless. Pratt has gone so far as to liken Dominion into Avengers: Endgame, raising the bar even higher for that which audiences can expect from it. We will see if it delivers the goods as soon as it arrives.