James Gunn Is Using Toilet Paper With A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star’s Face On Throughout COVID-19 Isolation

We are all responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in various ways. Several people are currently handling the isolation part than others. A number of us are already at the point where we’re rationing our household supplies. Case in point: James Gunn, who seems to be on that ship, has been made to use his reserve of toilet paper decorated with a Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s face.

Because there was a run on paper products such as toilet paper in the lead-up to some push for social distancing the director is not alone in his current predicament. He seems to be carrying his shortage in stride. He shared a picture of his toilet paper dispenser. Instead of having your typical toilet paper roster attached to it, however, he has Michael Rooker’s face on it. The picture, which seemingly covers every sheet of the roll, reveals the Guardians of the Galaxy celebrity posing with a pair of sunglasses.

James Gunn explains He bought a few rolls of his own Rooker toilet paper as a Christmas gag gift and, according to him, he never thought he would be in a position where he’d have to use it:

Fans were, unsurprisingly, fast to answer to the tweet using their particular brand of toilet humor. It provided a moment of levity for those that are sitting at home or all the above if nothing else. This is not the time James Gunn has stepped up to keep his fans amused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few months ago, he tweeted out a great list of films that fans could”Quarantine and chill” with while social distancing. He’s shared some recommendations because — and some musings about how to survive difficult times.

He’s also been among the celebrities talking around the pandemic and seeking to spread information that is accurate regarding COVID-19. That includes dispelling rumors and stories which have cropped up in the times since the virus started to spread in the United States and encouraging distancing. You may even argue he’s doing his part by with his Michael toilet paper and staying in his home instead of running out to try and find more.

Michael Rooker is a friend of James Gunn. The actor has appeared in a number of the director’s movies, such as Slither, Super along with his upcoming The Suicide Squad. Yet their well-known collaboration to date is the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, where Michael Rooker played with Yondu. It’s unclear whether or not James Gunn also sent the celebrity house with his toilet paper. We wonder whether he’s also had to resort to using it if he did.