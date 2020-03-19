Home It Might Be Hard For GM And Tesla To Manufacture Ventilators Quickly
It Might Be Hard For GM And Tesla To Manufacture Ventilators Quickly

By- Alok Chand
I don’t know how to make ventilators, but I do know to manufacture and think it might be difficult. Here are several aspects they should consider: DesignA ventilator moves a mixture of oxygen and air or air into and from their lungs, and it aids patients since they can expend less energy breathing. The air is pumped through breathing tubes, which might be joined to the individual by integrating them through a surgical incision via a tracheostomy from the mouth or the nose, or maybe through a respiratory mask.

The machine employs pressure to move the air, and it may be put to”breathe” a fixed variety of times a week. It’s also equipped with a humidifier that moistens and warms the atmosphere. This means any design would need to include a way of monitoring variables like other parameters that are essential, airflow rates, pressures, and oxygen content. Where could a GM or even Tesla come up with a layout? Musk pointed out that Tesla manufactures vehicles with heating-ventilating-air conditioning (HVAC) systems, also SpaceX creates life support systems, so I guess they could design one.

However, this is nothing just like hooking an auto ac system up to a few tubes. Even this would not be a trivial undertaking. The most practical solution would be to license a design from among the manufacturers, assuming that they might find it. Critical parts There is a bevy of sensors that a ventilator needs — things like oxygen sensors, airflow sensors, pressure sensors, and many others. I guess automakers are utilized to using such devices in their fuel and exhaust systems — airflow sensors, oxygen sensors, exhaust gas regeneration (oh, sorry, that’s for nitrogen oxide emissions in exhaust gases).

The question is what will for receiving them, the lead time be? How about the screens for the tracking panels, or the breathing that is plastic tubes? All of those would take some number of months after they are specified in the design to deliver. With existing ventilator manufacturers urgently ramping production up, it may be hard to get a lot of these from the face of increased demand. The majority of the suppliers would also need to grow their production capability. Parts and cooling beyond the critical components, we have to think about all the parts needed to make a product.

Plastic parts such as the machine casing or perhaps the respirator mask parts need specific”tools” which you put in injection molding machines. These tools are molds into which molten plastic at elevated pressure and elevated temperature is injected. The tools themselves are made from special steel, and they’re shaped by grinding and higher speed milling, or by employing an electric discharge machining (EDM) system. After forming the instrument, it has to be polished to guarantee mirror-smooth surfaces. An exceptional tool has to be created for every part of the plan, and usually, it takes months to produce a tool.

Injection molding tools are now made in China because of the extensive hand polishing required.AssemblyAssembly is one of the processes. This is something automakers do have the capabilities of performing. They may use a few of their infotainment assembly operations, though many of these are outsourced.FDA CertificationProducers of medical devices will need to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) certification. Repackage, relabel, or import medical devices need to go through this process.

First, they have to register their institution, and they have to go through a process of medical device list, a process. This is merely the start of a lengthy process. While it might seem bureaucratic, it was established to provide reasonable assurance of the safety and efficacy of medical devices. Can they do it? Could automakers create ventilators? As competent manufacturers (and all of these businesses are), there is not much doubt that they can. But it will take time to design a product (or even license a design) and ramp up production. The question is are we better off finding some way to help the producers, or can they do it enough to satisfy the need that is looming?

