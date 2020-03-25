It Is Good News!’ Senate Confirms Deal On Stimulus Package

Following days of intense talks, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historical relief package with this outbreak.”The text of this deal hasn’t yet been released, but details from those in Congress suggest that it will closely resemble the invoice last week, published by the Senate. The bill is expected to keep the Senate version – or $2,400 for married couples filing – and $500 per child. The amount of the tests would begin to phaseout for people making more than $75,000 ($150,000 for joint returns) and could vanish entirely for people earning greater than $99,000.

The bill is expected to cost almost $2 billion. It will include nearly $500 billion for companies who have distress. That has been a sticking point for the House, together with Democratic representatives concerned regarding bailout funds. There is a provision that would prohibit President Donald Trump, in addition to members of Congress and his loved ones, from accessing other benefits or loans. Included in that sum is a significant quantity of funds for hospitals and healthcare employees fighting to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is the official name for its infectious disease caused by the coronavirus that is most recently found. According to John Hopkins, on March 25, 2020, there are 435,006 supported cases of COVID-19 in 171 lands and countries. The USA has supported cases with reported cases in every state.

As of this morning, there is no text. It will be shared by me as soon as I receive it. Meanwhile, you will find links to the earlier proposals in my overview of the Senate bill here, also you can skim my recap of House bill. If you would like to see what the programs have in common – and what may make it to the final proposal – you can find it here. The Senate will reconvene on Wednesday and is expected to vote shortly after that.