Is It Time To Increase Exposure To Stocks Some Signals Suggest’No

Stock markets across the world continue to falter leaving investors to compete with losses. When will this coronavirus end? Are we headed into a recession? Could it be time to boost stock vulnerability? These are the questions we’ll explore in this article. In an unprecedented move, the Fed decreased bank reserve and announced Sunday that it would cut its short-term interest rate increase the money supply. Despite this, U.S. stocks fell nearly 13.0percent in today’s trading.

Europe fared better, losing 2.0% to 5.0%, and many Asian stock markets lost 3.0% to 6.0 percent, with a few doing worse. Since the SARS-COV-2 virus continues its westward migration from China to Europe into the U.S., public and private businesses globally have been working feverishly to control the damage. Yet, despite the best efforts of a host of highly qualified specialists, this storm, which has yet to peak from the U.S., will surely cause massive damage to the U.S. and global market.

When Will It End? Experts believe the virus will peak in the U.S. sometime between the end of April and the middle of May. Even though U.S. companies, schools, etc., continue to shut to stem the outbreak, if this time frame holds, the closures could last up to 60 days. This will probably create a new tide of purchasing as worried individuals stock up on many different goods. The government and specialists are trying to flatten the curve. In short, this would lessen the number of people and extend the length of SARS-CoV-2.

The idea is to lighten the load around the U.S. healthcare system and avoid an Italian-type nightmare. You see, Italy’s health care program was overwhelmed, forcing doctors to create the decision of who to treat. Is the Recession Looming? Outside the U.S., it’s believed a recession has begun. Here at home, some specialists believe there’s a 67% probability of recession and others imply we are in a recession. I lean toward the latter, but we will not know for certain until June or even May.

Is It Time To Add Stocks? Don’t think so. Let’s look at the next chart for guidance. In it, we find that the daily percent changes in the Dow from January 2 through Mar 13, 2020 (using daily closing levels). As you scan from left to right, you will observe the assortment of stock prices has become more and more violent. This indicates a rising level of dread and uncertainty. Whenever stock markets change this considerably, the tendency is down.

In reality, a number of the very best percentage times in stocks occur during a bear market, a.k.a.” a bear trap.” I would wait to purchase it. Until we see the virus summit in the U.S. and begin to decline, I do not believe it’ll be wise to add into stocks. But this depends upon the rest of the world resumes business tasks. I don’t remember any period lately when the U.S. has closed enormous portions of its market, for any reason. This is truly an occasion and one where we might have to wait to see how it unfolds. Though most Americans won’t become infected, the financial fallout will be acute. Let’s hope it is short-lived.