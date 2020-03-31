iPhone 12 Will Launch This Fall, But Potential Apple products Could Be Postponed

- Advertisement -

The 5G iPhone 12 is still set to start this fall since Hon Hai (aka Foxconn) is said to have resolved the labor problems that arose when the coronavirus pandemic shut down China.

iPhone 12 mass production will start this summer, which is precisely why its launch date won’t be postponed.

Although the iPhone 12 may launch on time, other future Apple products could nevertheless be delayed.

As secretive as Apple is all about new goods, it’s not surprising that we’ve seen a deluge of reports in recent days about whether the 2020 flagship iPhone is going to be postponed. It is highly unlikely that Apple would even hint at an issue with its supply chain in the months leading up to the show of its telephone, which means that until reports of mass manufacturing start to arise, we are going to be inundated with stories about the iPhone 12’s release date.

That is a reality we are prepared to face, but on Monday, a report from Bloomberg regarding Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.’s disappointing quarterly gains noted the 5G iPhone is still on schedule to start this fall. We’ve got no doubt that a new report will arise over the next 24 hours refuting this claim, however, amidst all of the rumors and anonymously sourced reports, Bloomberg takes a lot of weight in regards to reporting on Apple.

Regardless of the lackluster performance, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn) — Apple’s largest iPhone assembler — is said to have solved labor problems arising from the publication coronavirus pandemic and is”back in a normal seasonal capacity.” In reality, manufacturing in China generally is currently getting up to speed, and sources say that with production not anticipated to begin until the summer, the iPhone 12 ought to be prepared to ship.

While the iPhone 12 may be safe, that doesn’t mean that Apple and other significant players in the electronics industry will be spared by the effects of the coronavirus. Since Bloomberg notes, “the U.S. company and its partners spend months or years sourcing components around the world and any disruptions to this intricate network could postpone future apparatus .” We may not see the fallout of those disruptions this autumn, but Apple (and countless other companies) may have to correct their release schedules in the coming months and years as an outcome.

Following an iOS 14 beta leak that let slide the occurrence of an iPhone 9 Plus, the news concerning the sequel to the iPhone SE has all but dried up. The iPhone that was more affordable was anticipated to be published at Apple’s spring event, but the event never happened, and Apple chose to drop a set of press releases to unveil Pro models that were iPad and its new MacBook Air. The last iPhone 9 mass production has started, meaning that in the middle of a pandemic, there may be an iPhone on store shelves before the end of April.