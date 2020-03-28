Home Entertainment Invest From The Software Of Social Distancing
Invest From The Software Of Social Distancing

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Social distancing is forcing tens of thousands of venture workers out of office towers and to makeshift home offices. It’s as a trend that will last several quarters is continued by the struggle.

Cisco Systems is your original networking business. Its telecommunications equipment connects devices in every component of the enterprise. And its security systems keep everything safe.

I generally preferred nimbler companies in the past to Cisco. I had been prepared to trade connections for revenue growth and innovation because the market looking for what comes next.

 

Now we are in a different era.

Against the current backdrop of uncertainty, chief technology officers are likely to go with the legacy solutions they know and understand.

Cisco is the legacy business. It creates reliable hardware that connects computers smartphones, servers and the Internet of Things apparatus in the field. And its scalable suite of software tools is simple to set up and easier to use.

For the first time since 2009, the San Jose, Calif. pioneer is in the ideal place at the right time, prepared to flex without fear of pesky disruptors nipping at its heels.

Before the coronavirus, companies were eager to shove their workers. Half of the information technology officers have made the move, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics launch last September. The transition to get non-techies hastened with cloud calculating and client software like Slack (WORK), Microsoft (MSFT) Teams and now Zoom Video (ZM), the favorite teleconferencing program I’ve talked about recently.

COVID-19 may mean everybody must work distant. This will change the landscape of American businesses. Plus it’ll change the prospects of companies that create the software and hardware which make telecommuting possible.

Meaning Cisco. It’s Webex Teams software allows workers to attend meetings and share screens and whiteboards, all while being connected by voice and video.

Two women having a conference in the office. Female company professionals having a video telephone on… [+]

GETTY
The stock is down from a high of $56 last June to $37.04 . Year-to-date, shares have declined by 22.6%. And they currently trade at cheap levels at 11x forwards earnings and 3.4x earnings.

And there’s a real opportunity for shares to bounce back to the 43.50 level. That’s a potential gain of 13 percent with limited downside risk.

Investors must look to this downside as a chance.

