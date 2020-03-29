Intel Core Leak That Is i9-10900K Tips Which The CPU Is Willing To Lead The Charge from Ryzen 3000

- Advertisement -

Intel’s Core i9-10900K has been the subject of another benchmark leak as we come closer to its launch (preceded by a possible unveiling at the end of April), and this new result could help to calm anxieties that Comet Lake chips could just struggle in the face of AMD’s Ryzen lineup.

Tum_Apisak, who’s a lot of leaked benchmarks on Twitter’s source uncovered the Geekbench 5 result.

The incoming flagship Core i9-10900K was able to capture a single-core outcome of 1,437, also in multi-core that the CPU hit 11,390 (assuming this benchmark isn’t fabricated in some fashion, of course).

Intel Core i9-10900K

ASRock Z490M Pro4 Geekbench 5https://t.co/N1sa1Qb5pK for compare

i9-9900KShttps://t.co/dnurLWL9JR — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) March 27, 2020

Compared to the processor it will triumph, the Core i9-9900K, that’s a fairly substantial boost — this struck 1,340 in single-core and 8,788 at multi-core (but not at an identical system, so we must bear that firmly in your mind — there may have been different quantities and replicas of system memory, for example).

At any rate, together with the incoming 10th-gen chip, we’re taking a look at an almost 30% jump in performance in regard to multi-core with this particular contrast.

So we’d expect the Comet Lake offering to outdo the former flagship, of course, although yes, that’s remarkable. The matter is that some of the previously leaked benchmarks have suggested that we may not get that much of a relative boost, so this might seem to put paid to some of these anxieties (along with concerns that Intel could be unable to tame the power consumption of the 10900K, perhaps, as we have also heard on the grapevine).

As we get nearer to the launch of the processor, obviously it makes sense that any leaked benchmark outcome would be more in line with the performance we might expect from the finished release version of the CPU (as opposed to technology samples that are somewhat hampered because of being ancient versions of this silicon).

Getting more out of 14nm

Given the 10900K has 25% more cores than the 9900K (10 vs 8), with no other factors coming to bear, you would expect a roughly similar increase in multi-core performance — so the 30% figure indicates that Intel has still been able to squeeze more out of its 14nm process. Of course, upping the maximum boost slightly from 5GHz to 5.1GHz (as per the rumor mill) would help in that regard, but may not entirely account for the excess horsepower, that is due to Intel’s further refinements of 14nm with Comet Lake.

Refinements that must be increasingly difficult to make at this point, given how challenging Intel has needed to push 14nm (and for so long). This is just another reason why folks were somewhat concerned about the sort of performance we could get in comparison to current offerings.

So we shouldn’t get carried away with some of this theorizing, of course, this remains speculation now, but the latest signs are optimistic than some of the buzz we’ve heard.

Intel needs to produce something unique to help combat the success of Ryzen 3000 from the desktop arena, which has been storming forward for AMD. And of course, Ryzen 4000 isn’t too far off either, with even larger potential gains for AMD, which may imply Intel could do it on the pricing (it’s been falling CPU prices elsewhere lately, after all).

Running against that chance is that Intel isn’t known for coming in from your get-go with aggressive pricing in a brand new product line if Comet Lake actually starts, but as ever, we shall see.