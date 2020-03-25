Indian Business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani Step Up With Donations And Free Services Amid Sweeping COVID-19 Lockdown

A lockdown was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi evening as the coronavirus spreads across India with 539 confirmed cases and nine deaths. All of the country’s 1.3 billion people need to remain inside their houses for three weeks starting Wednesday. The government is currently taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. India’s business community, for its part, is also currently taking action.

Here is a glance at what India’s captains of industry do to fight the pandemic, to giving away solutions free of charge from pledging cash and manufacturing might.

The country’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has announced a multi-pronged plan that entails”prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support.” His Reliance Foundation has set up India’s first center with 100 beds in Seven Hills Hospital at Mumbai. The center includes a negative pressure room that prevents contamination and all beds have tracking devices along with dialysis machines and ventilators, pacemakers.

Reliance has set up a fully armed isolation center in Lodhivali, Maharashtra. And it’s offering free food to individuals in cities impacted by the pandemic as well as free gas for the transportation of COVID-19 patients and individuals as per the government list, under quarantine.

The Reliance Foundation Hospital has also been offered as a center and Reliance Life Sciences is currently importing test kits.

Meanwhile, the information limitations are diminishing for its users that are current and waiving service fees for customers that are new to get connectivity wherever it’s geographically possible to do so.

Jio Haptik Technologies, the company’s digital unit, has assembled a chatbot free of charge for the authorities called MyGov Corona Helpdesk that’s available on WhatsApp. The bot will answer questions about the outbreak and provide up to date data from India’s Ministry of Health.

Flagship Reliance Industries can be ramping up production of face masks to produce 100,000 each day for the healthcare workers of India alongside other protective equipment such as suits and garments. And its own retail is reliance Retail with 736 stores–will make sure that shops are open more from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is currently seeking to activate ordering for citizens from delivery and home.