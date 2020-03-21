In This Week ; The biggest PC gaming stories

- Advertisement -

“I realize it was an exaggerated joke and that’s not an excuse for it, I accept my punishment,” she afterward tweeted.

The Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition is still live, with free demos for over 40 games

The demos will go away after the weekend, so check them out whenever they’re around. I enjoyed hugging spirits, and a cat, in Spiritfarer:

The Casualty of EVE Online’s $5,000 gank says he’s struggling with the aftermath

Losing all of it and after having a trip with a ship full of freight that is precious, 1 EVE player isn’t sure he would like to return–although not because he lost his things.

The Xbox Collection X is a monster gambling PC

It looks like Microsoft’s next box for matches isn’t any slouch. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 will have marginally less impressive specs, but some fancy SSD tech (that we heard about for way too long).

White House warns younger individuals of coronavirus dangers, praises their videogame skillsIt has got to be up there if this was not the thing said on TV this week.

Things we wrote

Gabe Newell says’everybody gains’ from competition using Epic

10 hints for getting started in Doom Eternal

This terror game flawlessly captures the nightmare of functioning retail

Say what you want about Destiny 2 right now, its bunker slide is the best

Rewire a crippled spaceship in fiendish puzzler, Filament

Bernie Sanders will Learn How to play Minecraft in case a TikTok video gets 6 million views

An American surprises Chinese PUBG players by speaking Mandarin, wholesomeness ensues

Footballers played with their canceled match in FIFA 20 for over 60,000 lovers

Steam includes a record-breaking 20 million concurrent users as coronavirus keeps individuals home

Around the office

Doom Eternal published this week, also James enjoyed the hell trip enough to award it a 94%–phew. It is possible to read his review or check out the video version below.

PLAY SOUND

Meanwhile, Luke Winkie took a look inside Decentraland, which he explains as”Second Life meets libertarianism,” Steven played a horror game about the things retail employees undergo every day, and Rachel comfortable with a few Stardew Valley ASMR.

All of those things are fun to consider, but I think I will go back to playing A brief Hike once I wish to unwind this weekend. Take care of yourselves, and look out for our inspection of Half-Life: Alyx following week. I have a feeling there will be a lot to talk about, even.