Huawei is Barred From Utilizing Google Maps on Its Telephones, So This Is Exactly What It Will Use Instead

Maps are one of the core programs relied upon by the ordinary smartphone consumer, not only to help them navigate from Point A to Point B but also to tap into an abundance of information about locations around them. Apple and Google have built the highest-profile mapping software out, with a host of non-map features between them that include contact info and profiles for nearby businesses. Fans of Google Maps are possibly the most intense in their service of Google’s offering, and rightly so — in my own and many people’s view, it’s the exceptional mapping merchandise, which also happens to be one of several reasons the near future is indeed cloudy right now for Huawei.

That, naturally, is that the smartphone giant that’s shut out from being barred from placing Google services as well as obtaining a version of Android. There is a way from some in the tech industry that Huawei mobiles will be DOA outside of China without Google services and also the ability for consumers to tap into the Google Play Store. The company is hard at work trying to map out, no pun intended, exactly what its post-Google future will look like — and part of this involves a newly reported bargain Huawei has reached with a Dutch mapping company that is going to function as the basis for Huawei’s choice to Google Maps. Reuters reported in recent times that Huawei and Dutch firm TomTom finalized a deal”a while back” to put TomTom maps on Huawei phones — a deal that has been reported for the first time last week.

According to this report, Huawei will rely on its navigation tools in addition to TomTom’s maps and traffic-related data to create programs for its phones. This stems from President Trump Huawei year over domestic security concerns, which meant among other things that US companies such as Google can’t work with the business anymore. It remains to be seen just how the organization’s smartphones will be outside of China. The company is currently focusing on a replacement for Android, known as Harmony, and the TomTom-based product would be another Google-like service that’s not, in fact, Google.