Home Technology Huawei is Barred From Utilizing Google Maps on Its Telephones, So This...
Technology

Huawei is Barred From Utilizing Google Maps on Its Telephones, So This Is Exactly What It Will Use Instead

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

Maps are one of the core programs relied upon by the ordinary smartphone consumer, not only to help them navigate from Point A to Point B but also to tap into an abundance of information about locations around them. Apple and Google have built the highest-profile mapping software out, with a host of non-map features between them that include contact info and profiles for nearby businesses. Fans of Google Maps are possibly the most intense in their service of Google’s offering, and rightly so — in my own and many people’s view, it’s the exceptional mapping merchandise, which also happens to be one of several reasons the near future is indeed cloudy right now for Huawei.

Also Read:   Get YouTube dark mode, How ?

That, naturally, is that the smartphone giant that’s shut out from being barred from placing Google services as well as obtaining a version of Android. There is a way from some in the tech industry that Huawei mobiles will be DOA outside of China without Google services and also the ability for consumers to tap into the Google Play Store. The company is hard at work trying to map out, no pun intended, exactly what its post-Google future will look like — and part of this involves a newly reported bargain Huawei has reached with a Dutch mapping company that is going to function as the basis for Huawei’s choice to Google Maps. Reuters reported in recent times that Huawei and Dutch firm TomTom finalized a deal”a while back” to put TomTom maps on Huawei phones — a deal that has been reported for the first time last week.

Also Read:   The Google Pixel 4a is coming soon: specs, price, release date and gossip

According to this report, Huawei will rely on its navigation tools in addition to TomTom’s maps and traffic-related data to create programs for its phones. This stems from President Trump Huawei year over domestic security concerns, which meant among other things that US companies such as Google can’t work with the business anymore. It remains to be seen just how the organization’s smartphones will be outside of China. The company is currently focusing on a replacement for Android, known as Harmony, and the TomTom-based product would be another Google-like service that’s not, in fact, Google.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Some Best cameras Of DSLR In 2020
Alok Chand

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Apple just Slashed The Tstimated Trade-in Worth of iPhones, Macs, and More

Alok Chand -
If you've got an older iPhone you've already been planning to trade in for credit toward your next Apple purchase or possibly for an...
Read more
Technology

These are the top Programs people are downloading now because of the coronavirus

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The spread of the deadly coronavirus is reshaping daily life across America (and much of the rest of the world), as cities and states...
Read more
Technology

Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A new year provides a brand new Android update, and Google is hard at work prepping Android 11. The latest version of the Google...
Read more
Technology

Super computer Finds 77 Drugs That Could Halt Coronavirus Sprea

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The ultra-powerful IBM supercomputer Summit has recognized 77 compounds that could help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. These chemicals can be...
Read more
Technology

Nokia Handset Manufacturer Launches Global Data-Roaming Support

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Nokia handset maker HMD Global quietly declared a global roaming data-only service named HMD Connect. The SIM card comes with 1GB of bonus...
Read more
Also Read:   All Information about Samsung Galaxy Note 20: release date, news, leaks, price and specs and other gossips
Technology

Maintaining Your Company Compliant And Secure During The Delay Period

Alok Chand -
The UK is in COVID-19's delay phase with schools closed and where possible workers asked to work in the home. How can businesses stay...
Read more
Technology

Big News : Google Maps Now Shows Warnings On iPhone And Android Platform

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google Maps has now begun to display a coronavirus alert on Android, iPhone, and the web. The concept reminds people to call their physicians before...
Read more
Technology

Significant Tech Loses Combined $1.3 Trillion in Stock Exchange Value.

Alok Chand -
Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook have collectively lost $1.3 trillion in value over the past month, as markets quake under the strain of...
Read more
Technology

Big News About Coronavirus: New study Eventually Shows how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and at the Atmosphere

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Researches have appeared at the length of time the book coronavirus can live on surfaces and from the atmosphere to better understand how to...
Read more

Must Read

Apple just Slashed The Tstimated Trade-in Worth of iPhones, Macs, and More

Technology Alok Chand -
If you've got an older iPhone you've already been planning to trade in for credit toward your next Apple purchase or possibly for an...
Read more

These are the top Programs people are downloading now because of the coronavirus

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The spread of the deadly coronavirus is reshaping daily life across America (and much of the rest of the world), as cities and states...
Read more

Huawei is Barred From Utilizing Google Maps on Its Telephones, So This Is Exactly What It Will Use Instead

Technology Alok Chand -
Maps are one of the core programs relied upon by the ordinary smartphone consumer, not only to help them navigate from Point A to...
Read more

Peaky Blinders season 6: Release Date Predictions, Production Delay, and Everything We Know

Hollywood Alok Chand -
Covid-19 has delayed production on the Peaky Blinders season.
Also Read:   Watch The World's First Tattoo Art Car By Japanese Marque Lexus
But we should count ourselves lucky: the initial plan was for five series tracing this Shelby...
Read more

Big News Of Android 11: Features, Release Date, Beta Program And More Information

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A new year provides a brand new Android update, and Google is hard at work prepping Android 11. The latest version of the Google...
Read more

Best Home Gym Equipment In 2020 For Good Fitness

Gaming Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If We want to Look best home gym equipment to keep you healthy and fit once you're stuck indoors during the pandemic? The COVID-19...
Read more

64 PC Games Are Free Or Cheap On Itch. Io To Help Keep you Indoors

Gaming Alok Chand -
Itch.io is composed of dozens of free and affordable PC games to help entertain individuals trapped inside. There are 64 free and cheap" games...
Read more

In This Week ; The biggest PC gaming stories

Gaming Naveen Yadav -
"I realize it was an exaggerated joke and that's not an excuse for it, I accept my punishment," she afterward tweeted. The Steam Game Festival:...
Read more

‘Friends’ Reunion Show on HBO Max Postponed Due to This Corona Virus

Lifestyle Alok Chand -
HBO Max is a new streaming service set to start in May of 2020. Amidst a ton of streaming solutions, HBO Max was expecting...
Read more

Big News: Google I/O 2020 Fully Obliterated as California Shuts Down

In News Alok Chand -
Google I/O, the company's yearly developer conference, was scheduled to begin on May 12th. On Friday, Google confirmed that the event was canceled and...
Read more
© World Top Trend