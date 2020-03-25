HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost

HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite is outside now, together with the VR headset starting worldwide and coming with a replica of the impending and much-anticipated Half-Life: Alyx (for example if you currently pre-ordered).

You won’t receive a copy of the match bundled, as Half-Life.

Be aware that this is while supplies’ along with also the code won’t be supplied in the following states: Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, China, and Ukraine.

The Cosmos Elite advantages from a faceplate which allows for enhanced, more precise exact, and monitoring hand-tracking ought to be a blessing when it comes to enjoying with Alyx.

The headset also comes bundled with also two controls, and a set of SteamVR base channels. It supplies a 3.4-inch 2,880 x 1,700 resolution LCD screen boasting a 90Hz refresh speed.

The Vive Cosmos Elite package with Half-Life: Alyx is accessible now as we mentioned initially, and features a recommended price of $899 (approximately AU$1,520) or 899.

In your (virtual) marks

Put simply Half-Life: Alyx news, although we know that the VR shot is out on March 23, Valve has provided us the exact time of launch, which will be useful for people that are keener than mustard to encounter their first taste of Half-Life (in virtual reality) for ages.

The accessibility times are as follows:

US Pacific Daylight Time: March 23, 10am

US Eastern Daylight Time: March 23, 1pm

UK GMT: March 23, 5pm

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: March 24, 4 am

As additionally emphasized by PC Gamer, even if you would like to pre-load the match until that launch time, it is going to be possible to obtain it in Friday, March 20 (or even Saturday, March 21 at Australia).

Half-Life: Alyx is designed to encourage an entire raft of VR hardware, rather than only the sophisticated efforts like the Valve Index or the Vive Cosmos Elite, but also the likes of Windows Mixed Reality headphones and really the Oculus Quest (attached to a PC through the Oculus Link cable).