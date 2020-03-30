Home Technology 'HQ Trivia' rises from the Tomb less than two Weeks Following its...
Technology

'HQ Trivia' rises from the Tomb less than two Weeks Following its Passing

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
HQ Trivia hosted its first live Match in More than a month on Sunday night.

HQ Trivia shut down in February after a series of internal battles and a lack of viewership.

The very first prize pool for its resurrected HQ Trivia was 1,000, and the company also donated $100,000 to a charity working to feed those in need through the coronavirus pandemic.

Considering that less than a month ago most Americans were aware that there was a possibility they would all be stuck in their homes waiting out a deadly pandemic, it isn’t going to be simple to surprise them. Nevertheless, the sudden return of a dear mobile quiz app certainly created some buzz about Sunday night since HQ Trivia returned using a brand-new game for the first time because the program suddenly shut down in the middle of February.

HQ Trivia proved to be a viral hit when it launched in 2017, giving everybody who downloaded the program a chance to compete for cash prizes by answering questions on a live quiz show. Much like Pokemon Move, the popularity of the concept peaked and began to fade, but parent company Intermedia Labs Inc. didn’t adapt, and the internal issues that the business was facing started to come to light, punctuated by the passing of host Scott Rogowsky.

That tumultuous period ended with the passing of the program, but only over a month later, HQ Trivia is back.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the revival of the program can result from an anonymous investor that gave the firm the financing it needed to get the game back up and running. The first game because mid-February featured a prize pool that was $ 1,000. After the game ended, the firm also announced that it would be donating $100,000 into the efforts of World Central Kitchen to feed those in need through the pandemic:

Shortly after HQ Trivia closed down a month, HQ Trivia co-founder Rus Yusupov explained in a series of tweets that”HQ WILL LIVE ON.” At the time, he said he had spent the weekend of the program’s past games on the phone finding a ready buyer, and disclosed that there would be”a new home for HQ, with a company which wishes to keep it running.” This was the last we heard until last night from Yusupov, and it’s uncertain if the bargain he discussed in these tweets is the same deal that brought the quiz show back to life Sunday night.

It is worth noting that this was not a one-off revival. HQ Trivia is back for today, and anybody who had been unable to cash out as a result of the app’s sudden expiration will have the ability to do so this week, even based on HQ sponsor Matt Richards. Whatever the details are of the arrangement, yet another quarantine distraction can not hurt.

