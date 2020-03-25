How To Establish a Brand New Huawei Phone To Run Mostly Normal Without Google

Huawei has two new phones coming to the European and Asian markets shortly –the foldable Mate XS as well as the spring flagship P40 series.

Neither will send with the usual programs that customers may be utilized to when purchasing an Android device. There will not be even the Google Play Store, for example, or YouTube. And even if installed manually, these apps won’t run due to the continuing trade ban enforced by the U.S. government that prevents Huawei access to Google’s suite of services, known as the Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Last May, when news of this first broke, it seemed like a death sentence for Huawei phones outside China. But I bought a Huawei Mate XS in Hong Kong and using it GMS has been amazingly nice –even for somebody whose life is connected to Google. Using Huawei’s own program shop and some third-party help, I was able to receive my Mate XS running almost like a”normal” Android apparatus.

GMS does not include all Google programs

First, let’s address a significant misconception. The ban placed by the U.S. does not imply Huawei phones cannot run any American programs. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and lots of others still run fine on Huawei mobiles that are current. And last November, Microsoft was granted consent from the U.S. government to keep licensing Windows software to Huawei laptops. Google has implemented for the permission. So this isn’t a case of”Huawei can’t utilize any American software.”

The ban only covers Google’s core Mobile Services, a suite of programs with special APIs (application program interface). This includes the Google Play and YouTube, as well as Google’s cloud services like Docs and Drive. Google programs that aren’t part of GM’s heart, such as Google Chrome and Google Maps, still work fine on Huawei devices.

Hence the challenge for casual consumers buying a Huawei mobile is understanding where to go to install programs because Android’s default program store (Google Play) is not available.

Huawei’s native solutions

This is where Huawei app shop comes in. The AppGallery has been around for decades, mostly serving the local marketplace of Huawei. Ever since the announcement of the export ban from the U.S. government last May, Huawei knew its AppGallery will currently serve an international audience.

To this end, Huawei immediately started pouring in resources and money into developing the ecosystem, announcing a $1 billion initiative to promote app makers in the West to assist form Huawei’s ecosystem.

Most important Hong Kong businesses are currently onboard the AppGallery. I am able to find apps for Hong Kong’s various utility services and news media in the shop.

Apps that are popular in the West are in short supply. As of now programs like Facebook and Instagram are still unavailable on the program shop of Huawei. But other apps such as Microsoft’s Office package, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Amazon are available. Huawei’s customer boss Richard Yu told reporters he anticipates Instagram, Facebook and more apps from the West to make their way to the AppGallery. The goal is that the Google Play Store won’t be missed by Huawei users.

But before that occurs, Huawei would like you to utilize another native Huawei solution to acquire apps onto Huawei devices: its”Phone Clone” program, which transfers files like programs, contacts and photos from a different phone to a new Huawei apparatus.

Using it is easy–opened and the app needs to be installed on both telephones, and once there, 1 tap of a button starts transferring data.

I used this strategy to move a dozen other programs, from my Samsung Galaxy Twist and Instagram, as well as Facebook over to the Mate XS. The procedure took about 10 minutes.

But what if you don’t have? Or what if isn’t on your phone?

Third-party options

For that, I turned to third-party services like the APKPure app and APKMirror website. Both of these websites are used by many in the Android developer community and reliable.

Using the app shop of APKPure, I was able to immediately download Spotify and Google Maps. I then turned to APKMirror and downloaded matches like Hero Hunter.

Huawei’s goal, of course, would be to build its AppGallery that consumers won’t need to switch to third-party websites.

How can everything run ?

After about 15 minutes of moving through multiple channels — Huawei’s Phone Clone Huawei’s AppGallery and services APKMirror and APKPure — I was able to install my Mate XS with all the typical apps I use.

As mentioned, Google Maps, Google Chrome, and Google Keyboard all fall out of GMS, so they work fine. On Google Maps, Google Street View can be accessed by me and use turn-by-turn navigation as normal. Google Chrome allowed me to sign in and keep my search history and bookmarks.

And while the Gmail app does not operate Gmail is — supported by Huawei email app — or alternative third-party email clients. I have been getting emails.

By entering the site on an internet browser of YouTube even though the program will not run, I could still get the service. And while the experience isn’t as intuitive as watching within a program, I can watch and comment on any movie. Even though the internet browser experience is really bad I had rather not this exact same workaround works for Google Drive and accessing Google Docs, also. I’ve turned to Microsoft’s cloud solutions.

Now there are programs which will have no workarounds; that no matter how hard I try I cannot use the service onto a Huawei Mate XS or Huawei P40. That might be Google Pay and Uber (the latter uses GMS for location services). And as a YouTube content creator, I miss being able to run the YouTube Studio program on a Huawei device.

However, I have been using the Mate XS as any Android without any issues. My leisure and professional habits of sending emails, reading articles, chatting on WhatsApp, and surfing Instagram and Twitter continue unhindered.

This is a compromise–not having the ability to use Uber will probably annoy at the same point–but it’s a compromise consumer who is extremely interested in Huawei products may have the ability to live together with.

It’s also worth keeping in mind my use habits tend to skew American. In Southeast Asia, by way of example, people do not utilize Uber; they utilize Grab (which is available on Huawei’s AppGallery and runs fine). South Koreans do not rely on Google’s package of services as much, rather relying upon Naver.

My main hope is still for the transaction ban issue to be resolved so Huawei mobiles can run GMS (there has been no explanation as to why the U.S. government allows Microsoft, but not Google, to continue licensing its applications into Huawei). As I thought, however, if it doesn’t occur, if Huawei phones must solely operate without GMS, the blow was not as intense.

But before that occurs, Huawei would like you to utilize another native Huawei solution to acquire apps onto Huawei devices: its”Phone Clone” program, which transfers files like programs, contacts and photos from a different phone to a new Huawei apparatus.

Using it is easy–opened and the app needs to be installed on both telephones, and once there, 1 tap of a button starts transferring data.

I used this strategy to move a dozen other programs, from my Samsung Galaxy Twist and Instagram, as well as Facebook over to the Mate XS. The procedure took about 10 minutes.

But what if you don’t have? Or what if isn’t on your phone?

Third-party options

For that, I turned to third-party services like the APKPure app and APKMirror website. Both of these websites are used by many in the Android developer community and reliable.

Using the app shop of APKPure, I was able to immediately download Spotify and Google Maps. I then turned to APKMirror and downloaded matches like Hero Hunter.

Huawei’s goal, of course, would be to build its AppGallery that consumers won’t need to switch to third-party websites.

How can everything run ?

After about 15 minutes of moving through multiple channels — Huawei’s Phone Clone Huawei’s AppGallery and services APKMirror and APKPure — I was able to install my Mate XS with all the typical apps I use.

As mentioned, Google Maps, Google Chrome, and Google Keyboard all fall out of GMS, so they work fine. On Google Maps, Google Street View can be accessed by me and use turn-by-turn navigation as normal. Google Chrome allowed me to sign in and keep my search history and bookmarks.

And while the Gmail app does not operate Gmail is — supported by Huawei email app — or alternative third-party email clients. I have been getting emails.

By entering the site on an internet browser of YouTube even though the program will not run, I could still get the service. And while the experience isn’t as intuitive as watching within a program, I can watch and comment on any movie. Even though the internet browser experience is really bad I had rather not this exact same workaround works for Google Drive and accessing Google Docs, also. I’ve turned to Microsoft’s cloud solutions.

Now there are programs which will have no workarounds; that no matter how hard I try I cannot use the service onto a Huawei Mate XS or Huawei P40. That might be Google Pay and Uber (the latter uses GMS for location services). And as a YouTube content creator, I miss being able to run the YouTube Studio program on a Huawei device.

However, I have been using the Mate XS as any Android without any issues. My leisure and professional habits of sending emails, reading articles, chatting on WhatsApp, and surfing Instagram and Twitter this is a compromise–not having the ability to use Uber will probably annoy at the same point–but it’s a compromised consumer who is extremely interested in Huawei products may have the ability to live together with.

It’s also worth keeping in mind my use habits tend to skew American. In Southeast Asia, by way of example, people do not utilize Uber; they utilize Grab (which is available on Huawei’s AppGallery and runs fine). South Koreans do not rely on Google’s package of services as much, rather relying upon Naver.

My main hope is still for the transaction ban issue to be resolved so Huawei mobiles can run GMS (there has been no explanation as to why the U.S. government allows Microsoft, but not Google, to continue licensing its applications into Huawei). As I thought, however, if it doesn’t occur, if Huawei phones must solely operate without GMS, the blow was not as intense.