How The Coronavirus Kills You: Fascinating Video Shows Exactly

- Advertisement -

A brand new video shows how the novel coronavirus attacks the lungs in people infected with COVID-19, and how it can eventually kill the host.

3D CT vision usually used before cancer surgeries has been employed to examine lung inflammation in COVID-19 patients.

This movie is the closest look we have had so far at the coronavirus symptoms, and it’s helping doctors better understand why the disease could lead to life-threatening respiratory collapse.

More than 500,000 people were infected with novel coronavirus and we are currently at nearly 615,000 cases. While Italy has the fatalities at over 9,100 deaths, at the time of this writing, the US has the most instances with 104,000 COVID-19 ailments. The book coronavirus may start with symptoms like the flu, but it is a lot more dangerous and much more infectious. The only way to slow down the spread of this disease is by way of hygiene and rigorous social distancing. By remaining indoors and washing hands and surfaces often, you’re purchasing the opportunity to the health care system to operate on vaccine development and to think of COVID-19 therapies that are successful. Because on the market, nobody is safe and SARS-CoV-2 can jump with ease from person to person. Once within the body, there are some telltale early symptoms to watch out for, but they do not necessarily present themselves. Or you might be asymptomatic yet be able to infect others.

The majority of folks will survive the pandemic, but the elderly and people with preexisting medical issues are going to have a tough time fighting for their lives. And then there will be heartbreaking exceptions to these rules, including people who are in perfect health, in addition to adolescents and adults that should have had the best chance of recovery. The video below shows a person is killed by the virus once it has nested in the lungs.

The virus can endure for days on certain surfaces, and it starts repeating, once it reaches eyes, nose or mouth. The area where the virus thrives is the lungs, and that is where the largest battle between the immune system and COVID-19 is fought. This explains the frequent symptoms you may experience, such as difficulty breathing, and a sore throat, coughing, fever, tiredness. It is your body telling you that it’s fighting an infection, though you have or the way the armies of white blood cells are combating the potentially deadly virus.

Exactly the confrontation occurs even if you’re not experiencing any symptoms, or when they’re mild and don’t actually bother you. The virus reaches the lungs, where it starts attacking.

The 3D video over in George Washington University Hospital shows bad things may get even before being admitted into the hospital, in patients that were generally feeling. This CT imaging technique is utilized in cancer patients as physicians plan operations, but the technology has been adapted to help combat with the novel coronavirus.

The regions in yellow show the COVID-19 infection. These are inflamed parts of the lungs and they in this case. A wholesome person will show no indications of lung inflammation, hence no areas. That’s where the body is currently trying to block the infection. The SARS-CoV-2 virus goes inside the lung, which clarifies the coughing, in addition to the breathing problems that arise in some COVID-19 patients as the movie shows.

“This is not a 70, 80-year-old immunosuppressed, diabetic individual,” chief of thoracic surgery Dr. Keith Mortman advised CNN. “Apart from high blood pressure, he has no other important medical issues. This is a man who is minding his own business and gets it… If we were to replicate the 360VR images today, that is one week after, there is a possibility that the infection and inflammatory process could be worse”

The man had no symptoms prior to arriving at the hospital, but he’s seriously ill, requiring two distinct machines to keep him alive. One is your ventilator that you have heard politicians squabbling around on the information. It’s a device pushing oxygen to help a patient breathe. However, that alone is not sufficient to get the work finished. A secondary device called ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine circulates the bloodstream to wash the carbon dioxide and replace it with the oxygen. It’s similar to an outside lung. However, these machines can compensate for the respiratory collapse of a coronavirus patient and keep them alive just for so long. In some cases, the harm may be irreversible.

“For all these patients who basically present in progressive respiratory collapse, the harm to the lungs is widespread and rapid (as evidenced in the VR movie ),” Mortman said. “Regrettably, once broken to the degree, the lungs may have a long time to heal. For roughly 2-4percent (depending on what numbers you believe) of patients with COVID-19, the damage is permanent, and they will succumb to the disease.”