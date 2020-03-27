How Godzilla vs. Kong Can End The MonsterVerse

- Advertisement -

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong Provides a way for Legendary to bring the Monster Verse into an end for good. Since 2014, Legendary and Warner Bros. have made three monster movies in their shared cinematic world, beginning with the 2nd American adaptation of Godzilla. The movie was followed up by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. Initially scheduled for a March 2020 launch before being moved back to November, Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth largest and perhaps final installment in the MonsterVerse.

The previous film in the franchise, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, enlarged on the mythology of this Monster Verse with the inclusion of a long-forgotten, underwater civilization that was the original residence of Godzilla, also with the show that 17 Titans exist somewhere on the planet. The film focused on his attempt to terra form the Earth, King Ghidorah, and the increase of the ancient rival of Godzilla. Godzilla, Mothra, and Rodan were all thrown into the mixture. The film’s events surfaced at a brutal showdown that ended getting the King of the Monsters and triumphing over Ghidorah.

The credits of Godzilla: King of the Monsters set up the next setup by teasing Monarch’s following assignment and its experiments on Skull Island, confirming that Titans are on their way to Kong’s house, and showing a cave painting of Godzilla fighting Kong. Godzilla vs. Kong, that can bring back a part of the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is expected to feature a colossal battle between the two pop culture icons as Monarch investigates the origin of the Titans. The way the struggle will play out remains to be seen, but here is the way the events of Godzilla vs. Kong could end the Monster Verse.

The Titans Could All Die In Godzilla Vs. Kong

The eco-terrorists in King of the Monsters wished to utilize Ghidorah as well as the Orca to provide the world back to the Titans and save the planet from destruction, but the individual villains of Godzilla vs. Kong have a far different goal in mind, as indicated by the official synopsis for the upcoming movie. The synopsis says a”human conspiracy threatens to wash the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever”. Unlike Jonah (Charles Dance) and Emma (Vera Farmiga), these villains are just interested in killing the Titans.

How they plan to do this is probably connected to Mechagodzilla, whose MonsterVerse introduction in Godzilla vs. Kong was spoiled by a toy leak. In Toho’s Godzilla movies, Mechagodzilla is Godzilla’s robotic counterpart, designed for a single purpose: destroying Godzilla. The credits of Godzilla: King of the Monsters implies that the MonsterVerse’s Mechagodzilla will be constructed by Monarch, but that does not necessarily mean it is going to be operated from the film’s human protagonists. On the contrary, it might be that the villains use it to accomplish their plan and will wrest control of Mechagodzilla from Monarch.

In case Mechagodzilla’s power is like Godzilla’s, the Titans of this MonsterVerse may be in severe danger. The villains could use a device similar send Mechagodzilla to eliminate them one by one, and to lure the Titans from hiding until all of these are gone. Will the same fate befall Godzilla and Kong? Since the struggle with Kong of Godzilla is going to have definitive winner, one may be defenseless against Mechagodzilla, and another could be exhausted or hurt to fight back correctly. Kong and Godzilla might need to die to take down Mechagodzilla, so by the movie’s end of the supported Titans in the MonsterVerse could be dead.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Is The Closing MonsterVerse Movie (Right Now)

Would it end after just four movies, although the passing of the Titans would bring the MonsterVerse into a conclusion? Godzilla vs. Kong is the final confirmed movie in their slate. Godzilla 3 and Kong 2 still haven’t been spoken about, even though it’s been five decades since a MonsterVerse movie was formally announced. Neither Godzilla or Kong have a definitive future in the MonsterVerse, therefore it would not be impossible for one — or both of them — to perish in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Legendary may have no plans to make any films. Godzilla: King of the Monsters not being a box office success certainly didn’t assist the MonsterVerse’s odds of continuing. King of the Monsters wasn’t a flop, but it indeed failed to pull the amounts the studio was expecting. Considering that Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island both brought in at least $500 million at the worldwide box office, Godzilla 2’s $386 million box office haul has been disappointing, to say the very least. These amounts might be why Godzilla vs. Kong is the final confirmed MonsterVerse movie.

How The MonsterVerse Could Continue Following Godzilla Vs. Kong

Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ battles in the box office are unlikely to influence the story of Godzilla vs. Kong because the film went into production long before King of the Monsters even hit theaters. It is hard to envision the studio deciding to finish the MonsterVerse without having some idea of the way King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong would perform. So while the storyline of Godzilla vs. Kong makes ending the MonsterVerse together with the passing of all the Titans a real chance, it would be an extremely unexpected outcome. In case Godzilla vs. Kong matches or surpasses box office expectations, then more videos could be announced in the not too distant future.

A more plausible scenario than most of the Titans dying would entail Godzilla vs. Kong either laying the groundwork for more pictures or at least leaving the door open for at least one of both Titans to return. Godzilla vs. Kong might not wrap up the loose ends left by King of the Monsters, like the severed King Ghidorah’s mind found by Jonah in the post-credits scene. This tease could be explored by Godzilla 3 instead. Future MonsterVerse films could introduce original Titans Toho villains including Mecha-King Ghidorah and Giganto fight, for Godzilla and Kong. Some creatures could be hidden deep inside the Hollow Earth, which might explain why they have not been detected by Monarch. Alternatively, humanity’s errors could create creatures like Destoroyah and Biollante. In any event, the size and scope along with Toho library of kaiju of Godzilla and Kong’s planet offer enough storytelling possible when the MonsterVerse ended too 36, it will be a pity.