How Far Disney+’s Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Got Ahead Coronavirus Shutdown

With The Mandalorian finally making its way across the pond to the UK (where many are displeased about the weekly rollout being preserved ), it remains clear that Star Wars lovers are always hungry for more information. The facet of the franchise has gained less blowback in the fanbase entire making Diego Luna’s upcoming Cassian Andor standalone series as anything coming into Disney+. It’s facing the same fate of other jobs that are in production and have been closed down concerns.

Delays like that often cause concerns in lovers that jobs might not come to fruition, but it seems just like the Cassian Andor show got a boot before the shutdown happened. Here is what effects artist Neil Scanlan had to say about it to Fansided: I like the Star Wars world. I’m very happy [with] Kathleen Kennedy and the Lucasfilm surroundings. I was pleased to get together and such. Absolutely. Before we were being enjoyed right now to the crisis, we worked so or four weeks; we had to lockdown for a while. Considering all the secrecy that goes to Star Wars jobs, Neil Scanlan could not be expected to get into some deep specifics about what exactly was occurring, no matter how much fans will love to know what’s in the Cassian Andor scripts.

That said, there has been talking about a few Star Wars personalities going into the prequel TV series that had been cut out of previous endeavors. Because he’s on the effects side of the manufacturing, Neil Scanlan was getting invested in a lot of pre-visualization set-ups for a few of the sequences that have been confirmed. Tony Gilroy’s presence is welcomed, considering he penned not just Rogue One, but in addition to the initial four movies in the Bourne franchise, as well as Dolores Claiborne, Michael Clayton and State of Play, amongst others.

His directorial skills are not quite as prolific — he helmed Clayton, Bourne Legacy, and Duplicity — however, a Star Wars TV series is already on a whole other level from most Hollywood movies. The Mandalorian’s state-of-the-art digital production techniques will probably come in handy for your Cassian Andor show also. Obviously, for anything to occur, the world should reach a point where that the coronavirus pandemic is eradicated enough for film and TV productions to get back to filming. And you know that Disney execs will probably jump to start things up again the moment the thumbs up is allowed.