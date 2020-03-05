Home Top Stories How Can You Track the Status of Your Online GST Application?
Top Stories

How Can You Track the Status of Your Online GST Application?

By- Vikash Kumar
The taxation scenario in India has become much more simple to understand after the introduction of GST in 2017. GST has eliminated many of the older taxes that were in place such as Value Added Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs duty and Entertainment tax to name a few. These taxes made the tax filing process more complicated and cumbersome in the past, in addition to increasing the tax burden on the general public. With the introduction of GST, the whole country was brought under one single system for taxation.

The cascading effect of the previous tax system in place was the main drawback which has now been eliminated by the Goods and Services Tax. The same item was priced multiple times at different stages of business which in turn, caused the price to increase and caused immense dissatisfaction among the general public. GST eliminated such multiple taxations by introducing the Input Tax Credit system.

The introduction of GST also reduces the chances of tax evasion and corruption which was abused under the old taxation system as it was quite simple to conceal the purchase and sale. Thus under the GST system, it has become mandatory for every business that falls under the following categories to file for GST registration.

  • E-commerce businesses or online traders, irrespective of their turnover.
  • Businesses within a particular state with a yearly turnover of 20 lakh INR or more.
  • Intra-state businesses belonging to the special category states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh with an annual turnover of 10 lakh INR or more.

When you register for GST, you will be assigned with a 15 character alphanumeric number called the Goods and Services Tax Identification Number or GSTIN. This number would grant you the right to claim the Input Tax Credit, which is a primary advantage of GST.

After registration is completed, it takes nearly 15 days to process your application and provide you with a unique GST Identification Number. Within this period, you can check the status of your application in several ways. The methods used to track your GST Status are given below.

Checking GST Status using the Online Portal

With the introduction of GST, an online GST Portal was created to register under the Goods and Service Tax. You can check the status of your GST application online by following the given steps.

  • Open the GST website and log into your account, which was created during the registration process.
  • Select the ‘Registration’ option from the list displayed in your account.
  • Click on ‘Services’ after which the option of ‘Track Application Status’ will be displayed. Select that option to view the current status of your application.

The GST status displayed might be of several types, you will need to understand the meaning of each status as the application can also be held back by GST officials due to lack of some important documents or elucidation of a few points and so on.

ARN Generated

This means that your Application Reference Number or ARN has been generated after the completion of Part A on your application. This is a temporary number and valid only for 15 days or until you are assigned a unique GSTIN. This status of your application means that your Temporary Reference Number (TRN) has been generated on submission of your application.

Pending for Processing

This GST status will appear when your registration application has been filed successfully and is awaiting confirmation. It is the status displayed before the creation of your GSTIN.

Provisional

This status generally appears for a casual taxpayer. It is the status of GSTIN when the creation of an invoice or challan is initiated until approval is received on the registration application. It signifies that the documentation of the application has not been done. Instead, you have been provided with a provisional ID.

Pending for validation

This GST status is displayed on the submission of the application for registration after completing Part A of the process, before the generation of the ARN.

Validation Error

This is displayed in the case of a failed validation after the submission of the application for registration until the ARN is generated.

Validation Against Error

This kind of status will only be shown when the PAN details submitted by you do not match with the details given by the IT Department. It means you have to resubmit the application again, as your PAN Card number is necessary to generate the numeric characters in the middle of your final unique GSTIN.

Migrated

This kind of GST status signifies that your application for the GST reservation has been effectively moved to the concerned authorities.

Canceled

This status signifies that your application request for registration of GST has been rejected.

Approved

This status will be displayed when your GST registration application has been approved by the concerned GST officer. After this, you will receive your unique GST Identification Number and GST Certificate shortly. These can be downloaded from the same GST Online portal.

Checking GST Status without using the GST Online Portal

If you have submitted your application for GST registration and have used the offline help centers for GST related issues such as the ‘GST Seva Kendra,’ you can still check the status of your registration online by using your Application Reference Number. ARN is temporarily provided to you until you receive a unique and permanent GST Identification Number.

  • Open the GST Portal and select on the ‘Registration’ option.
  • Proceed to click on ‘Services.’
  • The option to ‘Track Application Status’ will be displayed.
  • Select this option and then click on ‘Track Application with ARN.’
  • A horizontal column will be displayed to enter your ARN.
  • Enter the same ARN that has been sent to your registered mobile number and email.
  • Proceed to fill in the captcha text and click on ‘Search.’

Thus, you can check the status of your GST application online even if you have applied for it offline.

GST has relieved the taxation system by making it centralized. However, there are some complexities that need to be resolved. With the steps mentioned above, you can easily track your online GST application status. It is a user-friendly process and can be done by any person who knows how to operate a web browser.

 

 

 

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

