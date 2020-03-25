Home In News Here Is How Pokemon Move is Adapting To The Coronavirus pandemic
In News

Here Is How Pokemon Move is Adapting To The Coronavirus pandemic

By- Alok Chand

. Pokemon Go has received many significant upgrades to make it a lot easier to play without leaving home as many of us are stuck indoors until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

. A number of the alterations to Pokemon Go include more XP, the ability to carry more gifts, and cheap bundles.

. Make Certain to check Pokemon Move every week for a brand new 1 PokeCoin package in the store.

There are obviously more pressing concerns right now than catching Pokemon on our telephones, but as most of us settle into our new quarantine realities for the next several weeks or months, any distraction is a welcome one. That is why we thought it’d be a fantastic idea to see just how Pokemon Move developer Niantic is tweaking its own game to account for the fact that nobody is going out and walking around for the near future.
Reports about Niantic” assigning upgrades to Pokemon Go features and experiences that can be appreciated in respective settings” began popping up before this month, and on Monday, the developer revealed a number of the changes which are being forced to make the game much easier to play in the comfort of your home.
These modifications are being made into the game until further notice:

3x Stardust and XP for the very first Pokémon grab of the afternoon: make certain to activate a Star Piece and Lucky Egg to optimize your rewards.
Changes to Gifts: The number of Presents you can open daily will now grow to 30, and the number of Gifts you can carry in your inventory increases to 20. Gifts will also comprise Balls.
Rotating 1 PokéCoin pack at the store: New 1 PokéCoin packs will be available from the store weekly as one-time buys. These bundles’ contents change. Right now, there is a 1 PokéCoin package available for you that contains the following: Poké Balls x 100.
Until Monday, March 30th at 1:00 PM PDT / 4:00 PM EDT, the 100 Poke Ball bundle and a 30 Incense bundle will be available from the store. At that time, a brand new 1 bundle that is PokeCoin will take their place.

Besides all the changes listed above, Niantic increased the number of habitats on the map that monsters are more likely to spawn close by so that trainers do not have to travel to locate them, boosted incense to last an hour, made eggs hatch twice as fast, and updated PokeStops so they fall gifts more frequently.

Pokemon Go may not be as hot today as it had been in the summer of 2016 when it first launched, but there are plenty of people all over the world who still log on every day to capture Pokemon, take charge of gyms, and combine their friends to battle in raids. It is wonderful to know they won’t have to place themselves in danger to keep playing.

Alok Chand

