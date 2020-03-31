Home Entertainment Here Are A SHiFT Code For 10 Golden Keys In'Borderlands 3' For'Love,...
Here Are A SHiFT Code For 10 Golden Keys In'Borderlands 3′ For'Love, Guns And Tentacles'

By- Alok Chand
Finding yourself with a tiny bit more time to search for God rolls in the last two weeks to some reason? If you’re searching for gaming comfort meals, you may rarely fare better than Borderlands 3, a satisfying shooter using just a little loot loop that you could play for hours, days and weeks on end, building out overpowered characters and hunting down rare firearms. And wouldn’t you know, there’s a new major DLC outside: Enjoy, Guns and Tentacles, with a wedding involving the loveable Hammerlock and Jakobs, found yesterday. Desire a SHiFT code for it?

The gearbox is providing you a way to jump-start your own time together with the DLC: a SHiFT Code to get a whopping 10 Golden Keys. Here

There is no time like the present, although you’ve got a good long time to redeem the thing. As usual, you can redeem either in-game or at the link listed above. Your keys will get sent into an in-game mailbox, and you’ll be able to use them. Watch up it and catch the loot that is beautiful inside. Perhaps.

Our reviewer liked Enjoy, Guns, and Tentacles, praising it to both narrative and what it will in terms of build chances now that we can unlock two complete ability trees per character:

“All in all, I believe like Love, Guns, and Tentacles over Moxxi’s Heist, and hell, much more than the majority of the bottom game. Its tone was appreciated by me, and music, firearms, environments, its opponents and fresh build possibilities will make it a must-play for anyone who has enjoyed the game so far. Now, I am off to go a maximum of three more characters, excuse me.”

