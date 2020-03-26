Greatest Play Station VR Matches: The Very Best PSVR Games

The very best PlayStation VR games.

Looking for the PSVR games? You’ve come to the ideal location. The PlayStation VR is Sony’s popular virtual reality (VR) headset. And it’s easily the best accessory you can buy, and one for the home that you can get your hands on.

That is because, unlike the Oculus Rift S or HTC Vive, it uses your PS4 with excellent results that will rival what you would encounter at a VR gaming arcade that doesn’t need a powerful gaming PC to power it.

But the cool VR hardware is only as good as its games. That is why we’ve assembled this list of the PlayStation VR games it is possible to grab in 2020.

We’ve witnessed a lot of the VR games, such as those not initially meant for VR, Considering that the PS VR launched back in 2016, get reconfigured for reality – this works well, other times it feels like an afterthought.

In addition to this, the PSVR has been getting its range of exclusive gaming titles, such as Blood & Truth and Stardust Odyssey, which can be keeping the headset’s momentum going up until the launch of the PS5 and PS VR 2.

In our search to come up with the very best games, you can play the PlayStation VR, we’ve hunted high and low through the PSVR’s (nearly) four-year-old catalog. We have scoured it for gems such as Moss and Statik, in Addition to big-budget titles, like Skyrim VR and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission.

The outcome is a list of recommendations of some of the very best PSVR games around at the moment across a range of genres.

So whether you would like to know what it feels like to be Batman or want face dread with the Resident Evil experience around, or even to go to a planet, there is something for you in PS VR.

Greatest VR headset 2020: which headset provides the most immersion for your dollar?

Looking for a bargain on Play station VR? Have a look at our pick of the newest approaches to save money on a Play station headset.