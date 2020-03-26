Google’s Next Wear OS Update Could Go All-In On Well being Attributes

- Advertisement -

We’re still waiting to see how Google’s acquisition of Fit bit will affect its wear bales, but it seems possible that the version of Wear OS is going to be focused on your well being.

A user survey suggests that lots more is about the way within the version of this software that Google lays its smartwatches, although google Fit does a good job of action and stat tracking on Wear OS.

Whenever they may happen to arrive, the survey, sent out through the Google User Experience Research app, surveys participants about what they want to see included in future Wear OS upgrades.

Check out the best Fit bit devices

Facebook Messenger gets a revamp

Say hello to the Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone

Included in the choices are SPOT (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea discovery, sleep analysis, heartbeat alarms, recovery time monitoring, stress monitoring, pairing for medical apparatus and gym gear, rep detection and more

Ask and you will receive

The poll mentions food, water, and calorie tracking, as well as logging flights and elevation of stairs. If all of these new features get included if the next version of Wear OS rolls around, we could be talking about some serious updates.

Wear OS does track though you may import this information, sleep, for example. One new feature is a wise alarm setting which wakes you up as it best matches your circadian rhythms.

Of course, because these options are said in an individual survey does not indicate that Google is going to include them but it will at least offer us a few clues.

We could hear more about the future of Wear OS and Google’s wearable generally at Google IO 2020, the developer conference that is scheduled to take place between May this year.