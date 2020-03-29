Google Pixel Buds 2 Could launch soon to battle With AirPods Guru

- Advertisement -

An FCC listing confirms that Google could be about release the much-awaited Google Pixel Buds 2. Perhaps this time the Mountain View company will get these rights.

The brand new earbuds improve on the first production version, which, according to our Google Pixel Buds review, frustrated due to their poor audio, controls that are undependable and inconsistent functionality.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Google Pixel Buds 2 only handed the FCC certification procedure, which indicates that a product is going to be published soon.

That release date may be delayed because of global production issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, although the devices are expected to arrive in Spring 2020.

Google Pixel Buds 2: What to expect

The Google Assistant-powered Pixel Buds 2 will probably have a $179 price tag, making them much less costly than the”almost perfect” $249 AirPods Pro but pricier than both the $159 Apple AirPods 2 and the $129 Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Google asserts that Pixel Buds 2 will probably have 5 hours of listening battery lifetime, which gets extended to 24 hours thanks to its wireless charging instance.

The Pixel Buds two are expected to work around 100 yards away from your telephone, provided it supports the Bluetooth 4.0+ regular.

According to Google, the audio will be much improved. In addition to passive sound reduction through the tips, two magnets function to filter out your voice and ambient sound to create clearer phone calls. This does sound like a bit of reduction, but it doesn’t appear to be active noise.