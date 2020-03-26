Google Maps listings Will Be Closed Temporarily Warning Throughout Coronavirus Outbreak, Display ‘Temporarily Closed’

- Advertisement -

Google Maps currently lets business owners update their listings with temporarily closed’ warnings.

The feature can be very useful when planning trips to shops during the coronavirus outbreak since it will let people know if some of their favorite places are closed during lockdowns and quarantines.

Similar listings might also be exhibited in Search and Maps for other locations, as Google is also using data from authorities and other resources to upgrade opening hours for a variety of businesses.

You might be going mad from the protracted isolation, but staying safe indoors is a whole lot better than having to deal with the erratic novel coronavirus infection. COVID-19 kills men and women that have one or multiple health conditions and men. But we’re seeing lots of reports detailing unexpected deaths. Before their immune system starts might experience severe stages of the illness. Staying home is the best thing you can do to keep yourself everybody protected. In case you must go out, you should plan that you’re reliable and as efficient as possible. Even though you’re outside use hand sanitizers make shopping lists for groceries and basics, and wear masks if and if you can. You might want to check with Google Maps, also, since the app can provide you detailed information regarding the shops you’re planning on hitting before you leave your house. The app rolled features out a few weeks ago to allow business owners to edit their lists in light of the impending coronavirus outbreak. And the app will let you know if a store is closed.

Google announced that it will use the information within Maps and Search from authorities and other sources to inform people whether a place is temporarily closed. The feature has now been added to Google Maps, 9to5Google clarifies so that business owners can upgrade their listings themselves.

Google recorded a help page to help business owners who might be looking to inform their clients that their companies will be closed during the outbreak. The entire process is straightforward, and all you’ve got to do to mark your business as temporarily closed is to sign in to Google My Business, visit the Data menu and search for the Close this company on Google.

While we’re at it, Google Maps can also help you find restaurants that provide food throughout the outbreak, a feature that could reduce your trips outside. Eventually, Google Maps may also display COVID-19 warnings if you are searching for physicians or physicians.