Google Maps have many hidden tricks which will be changed life

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
This program can do far more than merely provide instructions about how to reach your destination the quickest way possible, although Google Maps is a great tool for directions and navigation on the go. The beloved Maps app of google has several different features that you might not necessarily use, however, this can be helpful when it comes to discovering new things of interest, restaurants, and attractions around you. If you’re using Google Maps to discover new places to eat out, you ought to know there is a hidden feature that you can use to customize your restaurant detection encounter that it matches your preferences. I use it all the time now and it’s a total game-changer.

The feature can be convenient if you are becoming bored of your favorite restaurants and are looking to find similar places in town or any time you hunting for meals and seeing different cities or countries you love. Google will show the restaurants in your area, which may be annoying if you are not interested in researching. But you can customize maps in just a few taps to show restaurants that meet criteria.

To customize your culinary Google Maps experience, you have to tap on your profile icon inside the program, then visit Settings, Exploring places, subsequently Food & drink preferences. This is where you can customize the Insert dietary preferences section with the varieties of preferences that apply. The Interested menu lets you add the sorts of foods you’re interested in. Once you’re done with that, tap Add preferences and you’re done. Android Central, that detailed the feature, has a guide with even more graphics that will be able to give you a hand.

Google will mix that info with information from restaurant reviews and evaluations that you might have visited with the help of the program. At emphasizing restaurant choices you might like the more ratings you depart, the algorithm of the better Google will probably get.

Next time you search for restaurants, Google will reveal results that require your preferences into account. And Google provides a rating to give you a good notion of whether or not it might match your needs to each of those restaurants. Start looking for a Your match icon followed by a percentage, as seen in the screenshots above.

