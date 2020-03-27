Home Entertainment God Of War 5 Releasing Is Not Confirmed Yet? What Can We...
Entertainment

God Of War 5 Releasing Is Not Confirmed Yet? What Can We Expect In Will And Game Play It Be Mature?

By- Alok Chand
God of War 5 is on its way for its audience. We all await is an official announcement. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War video game franchise is many prominent franchises and PlayStation’s best. It started back in 2005 on the PlayStation 2 and has continued ever since.
The latest installment God of War installment is currently stepping out from Greek mythology. In other words, this time, it is going to concentrate on Norse mythology. After the massive success of the God of War of 2018, the franchise has become a representation for single-player games’ majority.

While the fans anticipate a formal confirmation, a lot has been already revealed. Here is everything.

God of War 5 Release Date:

god of war 5

A release date has not been revealed by sony for God of War 5. Though, series director Cory Barlog recently said that the next chapter would not take to grow. Contrary to the God of War of 2018, this one will not take that much time. Hence the audience can expect to see God of War 5 earlier 2022.

God of War 5 Trailer: Can there be one?
There is no trailer also As there’s no confirmation for the fifth installment at God of War franchise. As yet, there is not a trailer, and it’s highly likely that there won’t be a trailer soon.

god of war 5

The story of the match on Norse Mythology
God of War 5 will pick up the story. In detail, it is going to explore the Norse mythology Together with the God of War game this time. Much like the first God of War trilogy failed with mythology. In 2018, Sony Santa Monica senior online community strategist Aaron Kaufman confirmed that a new chapter of the game would focus on the Norse mythology.

Besides, he said that gamers need not have played the games to play and/or understand the sequels. This is because now, the story has, kind of.As per the events of the new title, it seems that Freya is going to be the major antagonist. The narrative will probably adapt to the occasions of Ragnarok.

Alok Chand

